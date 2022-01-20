Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, Sensex tumbles 550 pts; HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv top losers

January 20, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

AGS Transact Technologies IPO updates: AGS Transact Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) has got a good response, with the Rs 680-crore issue being subscribed 1.01 times by the morning of January 20, the second day of bidding.

Investors have bid for 2.90 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.86 crore equity shares. The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.59 times and that of non-institutional investors 1.02 times. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in bids for the offer.