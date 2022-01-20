MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
January 20, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, Sensex tumbles 550 pts; HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv top losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, pharma and capital goods indices down 0.5-1 percent, while buying is seen in the metal, power and realty indices. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,519.29-579.53 -0.96%
    Nifty 5017,779.95-158.45 -0.88%
    Nifty Bank37,932.65-108.70 -0.29%
    Nifty 50 17,779.95 -158.45 (-0.88%)
    Thu, Jan 20, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp212.207.55 +3.69%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Auto3,315.50-121.30 -3.53%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2816.2014.55 +0.52%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT36711.70-570.00 -1.53%


  • January 20, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

    Apollo Hospitals share price edges higher: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises share price jumped close to 4 percent after Jefferies maintained buy call on the stock with target at Rs 6,060 per share, an upside of over 29 percent from current market price. According to Jefferies, over the past six months, the stock has been unusually volatile. The fall in the stock was on uncertainty around fundraising by the company. The current price is viewed as an enhanced entry point in the company, it added. "Current stock price reflects zero value for Digital 24/7. We view current price as an enhanced entry point in the company," it said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 20, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

    AGS Transact Technologies IPO updates: AGS Transact Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) has got a good response, with the Rs 680-crore issue being subscribed 1.01 times by the morning of January 20, the second day of bidding.

    Investors have bid for 2.90 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.86 crore equity shares. The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.59 times and that of non-institutional investors 1.02 times. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in bids for the offer.

  • January 20, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

    Transformers and Rectifiers bags contract of Rs 73 crore

    Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded orders of transformers for total contract value of Rs 73 crore from MP Power Transmission Package - II Limited.

    With this order, the company’s order book as on date stands around Rs 1,068 crore.

    Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 36.40, up Rs 1.75, or 5.05 percent on the BSE.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 20, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

    Market at 11 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 17850 level dragged by the IT, oil & gas, pharma and capital goods stocks.

    The Sensex was down 428.59 points or 0.71% at 59670.23, and the Nifty was down 110.90 points or 0.62% at 17827.50. About 1700 shares have advanced, 1347 shares declined, and 70 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 11 AM Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 17850 level dragged by the IT, oil & gas, pharma and capital goods stocks. The Sensex was down 428.59 points or 0.71% at 59670.23, and the Nifty was down 110.90 points or 0.62% at 17827.50. About 1700 shares have advanced, 1347 shares declined, and 70 shares are unchanged.
  • January 20, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

    Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Vigabatrin Tablets

    Zydus has received final approval from the USFDA to market Vigabatrin Tablets in the strength of 500 mg. Vigabatrin is used to treat babies, one month to 2 years old with infantile spasms, company said in its press release.

    The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added. 

    Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 420.80, down Rs 3.15, or 0.74 percent.

  • January 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

    Tata Elxsi touched a 52-week high:

    Tata Elxsi has posted 43.5 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 150.96 crore against Rs 105.20 crore, YoY.

    The company reported Rs 635.41 crore revenue from operations for Q3FY22 against Rs 477.09 crore.

    The company is confident about ending FY22 on a good note as it expecting good margin performance, company management told to CNBC-TV18.

    Tata Elxsi touched a 52-week high of Rs 7,438 and was quoting at Rs 7,397.85, up Rs 417.20, or 5.98 percent on the BSE.

  • January 20, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

    PTC India Financial sinks 19% over corporate governance issues

    Shares of PTC India Financial Services plummeted 19 percent to Rs 20.65 apiece after three independent directors resigned and raised concerns over corporate governance standards at the company.

    On Wednesday, PTC India Financial said that Kamlesh Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew, and Santosh Nayar had resigned with immediate effect.

    “All independent directors including Rakesh Kacker, whose term ended on December 31, have noticed and brought to the attention of the board and management various instances of serious lapses in corporate governance,” said Mathew in his resignation letter filed by the company to the bourses.

    He raised concerns around the handling of the appointment of Ratnesh as finance director and chief financial officer. The independent directors alleged that the chairman and managing director Rajib Kumar Mishra “did not allow” Ratnesh to join and function as director of finance and chief financial officer.

  • January 20, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices extended the early losses and trading at day's low level with Nifty below 17900.

    The Sensex was down 375.46 points or 0.62% at 59723.36, and the Nifty was down 95.70 points or 0.53% at 17842.70. About 1682 shares have advanced, 1288 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.

    Market Update: Benchmark indices extended the early losses and trading at day's low level with Nifty below 17900. The Sensex was down 375.46 points or 0.62% at 59723.36, and the Nifty was down 95.70 points or 0.53% at 17842.70. About 1682 shares have advanced, 1288 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 20, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on January 20

    Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on January 20 - a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers showed.

    The last rate cut was by Delhi which reduced the local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 a litre. Diesel price also remains unchanged in the national capital at Rs 86.67 a litre.

  • January 20, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

    Nifty IT index fell over 1 percent dragged by the Infosys, Tech Mahindra, L&T Infotech, Wipro

    Nifty IT index fell over 1 percent dragged by the Infosys, Tech Mahindra, L&T Infotech, Wipro
Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.