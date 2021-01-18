MARKET NEWS

January 18, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 14,350, Sensex in the red; HDFC Bank most active, metal, auto drag

Metal index shed 3 percent, while auto and pharma indices fell 2 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices down over 1 percent each.

  • January 18, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened lower by 10 paise at 73.22 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 73.12, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

    On January 15, rupee ended lower at 73.12 versus Thursday's close of 73.04.

  • January 18, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Nifty Auto Index shed 2 percent dragged by the TVS Motor, Motherson Sumi, Tata Motors:

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    L&T Finance Holdings share price was down over 4 percent on January 18 after the company on January 15 reported a 51 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 287.75 crore during the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

    The company's net profit stood at Rs 591.47 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal. The non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 3,622.16 crore from Rs 3,735.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Nazara Technologies refiles IPO papers with Sebi:

    Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies, a leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform, has refiled the draft red herring prospectus with the capital market regulator Sebi on January 14, for its initial public offering.

    It had also filed DRHP in February 2018, which was received approval from the Sebi in April 2018, but could not launch the issue. The public issue is a complete offer for sale of 49,65,476 equity shares by promoters and investors.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    ICICIdirect on HDFC Bank:

    Digital initiatives and increasing economic activity are seen propelling retail credit growth ahead. This, coupled with healthy traction in corporate disbursement to keep business momentum ahead of industry. Healthy collection at 97% and contingent provision at ~ 90 bps of advances provides cushion against asset quality volatility. 

    Capital adequacy of 18.9% & operational efficiency provide confidence on future earnings growth. Thus, we remain positive on the bank. Rolling on FY23E estimates, we maintain our buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 1700/share, valuing the core bank at ~3.7x FY23E ABV and adding Rs 50 in lieu of subsidiaries.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    IRFC IPO opens today:

    State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation will open its initial public offering for subscription on January 18 and the same will close on January 20.

    This will be the first IPO in 2021. Indigo Paints is scheduled to launch its IPO in the latter part of the coming week.

    The book running lead managers to the issue are DAM Capital Advisors, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets. Read More

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Sharekhan on Indigo Paints:

    Indigo Paints’ IPO is valued at 148x its post-issue FY20 EPS of Rs. 10.05 (and 130x its annualised FY2021 EPS of ~Rs. 11.4), which is at premium to some of the listed paint companies. Indigo’s revenues and PAT grew at CAGR of 26% and 84% over FY2018-20. Product innovation (largely differentiated products), increase in dealers reach (especially in the large cities) and support to products with adequate brand investments will be the key growth levers in the coming years.

    Though Indigo’s valuations are at premium to peers, Strong financial track record, promoters experience and confidence to lead the business coupled with industry par return profile makes it a emerging play in the domestic decorative paint industry.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Crude Updates

    Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses that last week ended a rally driven by production cuts and strong Chinese demand, with the market’s recovery outlook being called into question as coronavirus infections rise.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
