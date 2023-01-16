Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,000, Sensex gains; Wipro, Dmart, HDFC Bank in focus post Q3 results

January 16, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant

The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses, including failure to follow appropriate written procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products, at its Gujarat-based plant.

In a warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) pointed out various lapses at the Halol plant which produces finished pharmaceutical products.

"This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals… Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," the USFDA stated.

The health regulator inspected the manufacturing facility from April 26 to May 9, 2022.