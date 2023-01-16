English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    January 16, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,000, Sensex gains; Wipro, Dmart, HDFC Bank in focus post Q3 results

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries and HCL Tech were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were TCS, HUL, Nestle India, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,000, Sensex gains; Wipro, Dmart, HDFC Bank in focus post Q3 results
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:36 AM IST

        Maruti Suzuki increases prices by 1.1% across models

      • 09:33 AM IST

        Wipro shares remain in focus on reporting numbers for the third quarter ended December 2022

      • 09:25 AM IST

        Tata Consultancy Services trade ex-dividend

      • 09:22 AM IST

        HDFC share price rises after posting December quarter earnings

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Avenue Supermarts share price plunges 5 percent post Q3 earnings

      • 09:16 AM IST

        USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant

      • 09:10 AM IST

        Markets are likely to edge higher in early trades Monday: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:07 AM IST

        Nomura sees 75 basis point RBI rate cuts in 2023 as GDP slows

      • 09:05 AM IST

        FPIs withdraw Rs 15,000 crore from equities in two weeks of Jan

      • 08:58 AM IST

        Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

      • 08:51 AM IST

        Yen tests seven-month high ahead of BOJ policy decision; dollar wobbles

      • 08:35 AM IST

        Asian shares cautious, BOJ faces crunch policy decision

      • 08:29 AM IST

        Zydus receives tentative approval from the USFDA for Levomilnacipran Extended-Release Capsules

      • 08:27 AM IST

        USFDA issues Form 483 with two observations to Lupin's New Jersey facility

      • 08:25 AM IST

        HDFC Bank Q3 net profit rises 19.9% to Rs 12,698 crore

      • 08:11 AM IST

        DMart Q3 profit rises 6.6% to Rs 590 crore, revenue up 25%

      • 07:59 AM IST

        Wipro Q3 net profit rises 3% to Rs 3,053 crore, meets estimates

      • 07:50 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly higher; Kospi, Taiwan, Shanghai up 0.5% each

      • 07:41 AM IST

        S&P 500 ends at highest in month, indexes gain for week as earnings kick off

      • 07:37 AM IST

        SGX Nifty

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,327.3566.17 +0.11%
      Nifty 5017,966.8010.20 +0.06%
      Nifty Bank42,517.10145.85 +0.34%
      Nifty 50 17,966.80 10.20 (0.06%)
      Mon, Jan 16, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finserv1,412.0020.85 +1.50%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      TCS3,310.75-63.80 -1.89%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4328.5048.55 +1.13%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6797.25-72.55 -1.06%


    • January 16, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

      Maruti Suzuki increases prices by 1.1% across models

      Maruti Suzuki India announced increase in prices across models today.

      An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%.

      This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16 th January, 2023. 

      Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,420.65, down Rs 32.00, or 0.38 percent.

    • January 16, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

      The IT major on January 13 reported a 2.82 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 3,052.9 crore as against Rs 2,969 crore recorded a year ago.

      Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing.

      The IT major on January 13 reported a 2.82 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 3,052.9 crore as against Rs 2,969 crore recorded a year ago. Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing.
    • January 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank
    • January 16, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • January 16, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      Tata Consultancy Services trade ex-dividend

      Tata Consultancy Services trade ex-dividend
    • January 16, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      HDFC Bank on January 14 reported a 19.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to Rs 12,698 crore.

      Consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3Fy23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore in Q3FY22.

      HDFC Bank on January 14 reported a 19.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to Rs 12,698 crore. Consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3Fy23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore in Q3FY22.
    • January 16, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      Avenue Supermarts share price plunged 5 percent as company reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

      Total revenue for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 11,569 crore, as compared to Rs 9,218 crore in the same period last year, Avenue Supermarts said in a stock exchange filing on January 14. This indicates a growth of 25.5 percent YoY.

      Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the company in Q3FY23 came in at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, up by 11.4 percent. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 8.3 percent from 9.4 percent in Q3 FY22.

      Avenue Supermarts share price plunged 5 percent as company reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Total revenue for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 11,569 crore, as compared to Rs 9,218 crore in the same period last year, Avenue Supermarts said in a stock exchange filing on January 14. This indicates a growth of 25.5 percent YoY. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the company in Q3FY23 came in at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, up by 11.4 percent. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 8.3 percent from 9.4 percent in Q3 FY22.
    • January 16, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on January 16 with Nifty above 18000.

      The Sensex was up 307.98 points or 0.51% at 60569.16, and the Nifty was up 83.20 points or 0.46% at 18039.80. About 1725 shares have advanced, 551 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.

      HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries and HCL Tech were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were TCS, HUL, Nestle India, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.

    • January 16, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant

      The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses, including failure to follow appropriate written procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products, at its Gujarat-based plant.

      In a warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) pointed out various lapses at the Halol plant which produces finished pharmaceutical products.

      "This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals… Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," the USFDA stated.

      The health regulator inspected the manufacturing facility from April 26 to May 9, 2022.

    • January 16, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
       
      Markets are likely to edge higher in early trades Monday on the back of positive cues from the US indices on Friday that would boost investors' confidence. Aiding the sentiment would be key positive catalysts such as cooling inflation in the US that could slow Fed rate hikes going ahead, robust Q3 corporate earning numbers from HDFC Bank, US dollar falling to 7-month low, and the reopening of China. 

      However, relentless FII selling has been a major dampener that may fuel more choppy market sentiment. Nifty’s technical landscape is suggesting a major support at 17761 mark and below the same the index will form lower top/low pattern on the daily charts. Immediate upside hurdles are at 18265 mark, while confirmation of strength is now only above 18473 mark.

    • January 16, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      Nomura sees 75 basis point RBI rate cuts in 2023 as GDP slows

      Slowing growth and easing price pressures may prompt India’s central bank to slash borrowing costs starting in August of this year, said Nomura Holdings Inc. in a note to clients on Friday. India’s growth is “likely to disappoint at 4.5 percent in 2023 due to global spillovers, prompting 75 basis point of rate cuts in second half of 2023,” Nomura economists led by Sonal Varma wrote.

      Nomura is among the first to forecast such deep rate cuts in 2023, expecting the policy rate to ease to 5.75 percent by the end of the year in what it refers to as an “out-of-consensus” call. Goldman Sachs in its 2023 outlook for India had predicted 25 basis point rate cut in the October-December quarter.

