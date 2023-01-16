Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,000, Sensex gains; Wipro, Dmart, HDFC Bank in focus post Q3 results

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
ADVERTISEMENT
January 16, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services trade ex-dividend
January 16, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
HDFC Bank on January 14 reported a 19.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to Rs 12,698 crore.
Consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3Fy23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore in Q3FY22.
January 16, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
Avenue Supermarts share price plunged 5 percent as company reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Total revenue for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 11,569 crore, as compared to Rs 9,218 crore in the same period last year, Avenue Supermarts said in a stock exchange filing on January 14. This indicates a growth of 25.5 percent YoY.
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the company in Q3FY23 came in at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, up by 11.4 percent. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 8.3 percent from 9.4 percent in Q3 FY22.
January 16, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on January 16 with Nifty above 18000.
The Sensex was up 307.98 points or 0.51% at 60569.16, and the Nifty was up 83.20 points or 0.46% at 18039.80. About 1725 shares have advanced, 551 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries and HCL Tech were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were TCS, HUL, Nestle India, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.
January 16, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant
The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses, including failure to follow appropriate written procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products, at its Gujarat-based plant.
In a warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) pointed out various lapses at the Halol plant which produces finished pharmaceutical products.
"This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals… Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," the USFDA stated.
The health regulator inspected the manufacturing facility from April 26 to May 9, 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
January 16, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets are likely to edge higher in early trades Monday on the back of positive cues from the US indices on Friday that would boost investors' confidence. Aiding the sentiment would be key positive catalysts such as cooling inflation in the US that could slow Fed rate hikes going ahead, robust Q3 corporate earning numbers from HDFC Bank, US dollar falling to 7-month low, and the reopening of China.
However, relentless FII selling has been a major dampener that may fuel more choppy market sentiment. Nifty’s technical landscape is suggesting a major support at 17761 mark and below the same the index will form lower top/low pattern on the daily charts. Immediate upside hurdles are at 18265 mark, while confirmation of strength is now only above 18473 mark.
January 16, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
Nomura sees 75 basis point RBI rate cuts in 2023 as GDP slows
Slowing growth and easing price pressures may prompt India’s central bank to slash borrowing costs starting in August of this year, said Nomura Holdings Inc. in a note to clients on Friday. India’s growth is “likely to disappoint at 4.5 percent in 2023 due to global spillovers, prompting 75 basis point of rate cuts in second half of 2023,” Nomura economists led by Sonal Varma wrote.
Nomura is among the first to forecast such deep rate cuts in 2023, expecting the policy rate to ease to 5.75 percent by the end of the year in what it refers to as an “out-of-consensus” call. Goldman Sachs in its 2023 outlook for India had predicted 25 basis point rate cut in the October-December quarter.