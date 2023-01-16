Taking Stock | Sensex down 168 points, Nifty below 17,900; IT, PSU banks gain

Indian equity benchmark ended lower on January 16 amid volatility, with the Sensex closing 168.21 points, or 0.28 percent down at 60,092.97 and the Nifty falling 61.80 points, or 0.34 percent, to 17,894.80.

After a gap-up start, the market remained positive for a couple of hours amid buying in the information technology (IT), power and PSU banking stocks but mid-session profit booking in metal, auto and banking names erased all the gains.

Stocks and sectors

Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel and TCS were among the top losers on the Nifty. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Hero MotoCorp gained the most.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index added 1.5 percent, IT index a percent and the energy index added 0.6 percent. The metal index closed 1.3 percent down and bank, auto and infra indices lost 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.

On the BSE, IT and power indices gained a percent each, while auto, bank and metal shed 0.5-1 percent.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Federal Bank, Kamat Hotels, L&T Finance Holdings, Apollo Micro Systems, CG Power and Veritas.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance and Indiamart Intermesh.

A short build-up was seen in PVR, Astral and Adani Enterprises. A long build-up was seen in Punjab National Bank, Aurobido Pharma and L&T Finance Holdings.

Outlook for January 17

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty has been witnessing short term consolidation for the last few weeks. In terms of the price patterns, it has formed a triangle on the daily chart. Towards the end of the last week, the Nifty had formed a base near the lower end of the pattern.

Consequently, the index took a leap on the upside & opened gap up on January 16. However, the index stumbled near the upper end of the pattern & stayed back into the pattern.

Till the time the index trades above 17,800 on a closing basis, the pattern is eventually expected to break out on the upside. The Nifty will be set for a larger bounce, once it crosses the near term barrier of 18,050.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets started the week on a subdued note and lost nearly half a percent amid mixed cues. The initial gains fizzled out in no time and Nifty traded with a negative bias till the end. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the participants busy wherein PSU banking and IT edged higher, while metal and auto settled in the red.

The broader indices too traded in line with the benchmark and closed marginally lower.

Markets have been facing selling pressure on the rise, showing uncertainty among the participants despite favorable cues. We feel it’s prudent to limit positions in the prevailing scenario and wait for a decisive breakout from the 17,800-18,100 zone in Nifty.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

The sluggish mood continued as markets moved in a narrow range with a negative bias. Investors are taking a cautious stance as the global macroeconomic scenario remains bleak while FIIs continued to be sellers in domestic equities in the current month, thus dampening the market sentiment.

Technically, the market is consolidating within the 17,850 to 18,050 price range. On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle near the 100-day SMA which is broadly negative.

We are of the view that 17,800 would act as a sacrosanct support zone for the traders, and a fresh round of selling is possible only after the dismissal of 17,800. Below the same, the index could slip till 17,700-17,650. On the flip side, 18,000 would be the trend reversal level for the bulls and above the same the index could move up till 18,100-18,135.

