Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,200; December WPI at 13.56%

January 14, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31

The ministry of parliamentary affairs on January 14 said that the 256th session of the Budget session will start from January 31.

The first half of the budget session will run from January 31 to February 11. It will reassemble on March 14 to sit until April 8, subject to government exigencies.

On February 1, the Union Budget will be presented in Lok Sabha before being tabled in the Rajya Sabha.