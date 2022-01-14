MARKET NEWS

January 14, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
Live now
auto refresh
January 14, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,200; December WPI at 13.56%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat. Selling is seen in the auto, bank, FMCG, pharma, power, metal, oil & gas sectors, while capital goods and realty indices up 1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex61,039.85-195.45 -0.32%
    Nifty 5018,205.80-52.00 -0.28%
    Nifty Bank38,149.95-320.00 -0.83%
    Nifty 50 18,205.80 -52.00 (-0.28%)
    Fri, Jan 14, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    TATA Cons. Prod762.8532.65 +4.47%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Asian Paints3,359.00-97.25 -2.81%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Infra5271.9010.05 +0.19%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank38151.30-318.60 -0.83%


  • January 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

    GMDC soars 8% as investors bet on rare earth minerals future
     
    Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose nearly 8 percent as dealers said that the company’s shifting focus towards rare earth minerals is seen as a game changer for future earnings.
     
    Analysts indicated that the company’s rare earth minerals business should be on the cusp of commercialisation in the coming two years. Rare earth minerals have become a hot investment asset globally due to their use in electric vehicles and green energy generation.
     
    Further, analysts believe that the company’s earnings lignite could do Rs. 500 crore per quarter earnings from next financial year. In the December quarter, the company is likely to report Rs. 100 crore profit after tax given the 60 percent jump in lignite prices since April.

  • January 14, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

    Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31

    The ministry of parliamentary affairs on January 14 said that the 256th session of the Budget session will start from January 31.

    The first half of the budget session will run from January 31 to February 11. It will reassemble on March 14 to sit until April 8, subject to government exigencies.

    On February 1, the Union Budget will be presented in Lok Sabha before being tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

  • January 14, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

    We are seeing a pullback after a vertical rally on the back of some weakness in global markets however there are no such negative cues for the market. 

    If we look at the statistics then Indian Equity markets do well in the first two weeks of January but then it starts to correct near to Makar Sankranti or in between 15-20th January then there is a post-budget rally in the market. 

    This trend may be replicated this year as well but the overall view is bullish and any pullback will be a good buying opportunity. Technically, 18000 is an immediate psychological support level while 17800/17650 are critical support levels.

  • January 14, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

    BSE Realty index gained 1 percent led by the Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estate

    BSE Realty index gained 1 percent led by the Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estate
  • January 14, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

    Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors:

    If not stronger US dollar; then India’s own sluggish economic indicators along with supply bottlenecks are likely to pressurize on the Indian Rupee over short term. In commodity pack, Crude oil prices are up by 15% over the last 5 days- quoting near $85 mark, iron ore is up by 37% from its November bottom, copper is up by 8% from December low, Palm oil is higher by 20% over last 19 days. 

    Further, India’s sea transport freight rates are up by 15% this month amid port congestion and bottlenecks in the US, Europe and China. On trade front, India’s trade deficit widened to $21.7 in December as imports rose by 38%. Other economic data, CPI inflation at 5-month high, IIP at a 9-month low. WPI is expected to remain near 13.5%. Lastly, big bull-RBI has supported the pair by intervening heavily near 73.70-80 levels over the last two days.

    Hence, 73.50-73.70 is likely to remain a strong bottom for the USDINR pair and one can expect a strong rebound towards 74.80-75.20 over near term. Today, the pair is likely to trade in the range of 73.80 to 74.15 zone with an upside bias.

  • January 14, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

    JUST IN | December WPI at 13.56%

    December wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for December 2021 was at 13.56% against 14.23% MoM. 

    December core WPI inflation was at 11% versus 12.2%, MoM.

  • January 14, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

    Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for NHAI project in Karnataka

    Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) and the quoted bid price of the project is Rs 829.49 crore.

    The company had submitted bid to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in respect of the project viz. 'Request for Proposal for Construction of 6 laning from Belgaum to Sankeshwar Bypass of NH-48 in the state of Karnataka on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Package-I)'.

    Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 104.25, down Rs 0.20, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

  • January 14, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices continued to trade in the negative territory with Nifty below 18200 amid selling seen in the auto, bank, FMCG, pharma and oil & gas sectors.

    The Sensex was down 318.99 points or 0.52% at 60916.31, and the Nifty was down 81.60 points or 0.45% at 18176.20. About 1757 shares have advanced, 1359 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 12 PM

Benchmark indices continued to trade in the negative territory with Nifty below 18200 amid selling seen in the auto, bank, FMCG, pharma and oil & gas sectors.

The Sensex was down 318.99 points or 0.52% at 60916.31, and the Nifty was down 81.60 points or 0.45% at 18176.20. About 1757 shares have advanced, 1359 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.
  • January 14, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

    Aditya Birla Fashion to acquire 51% stake in House Of Masaba Lifestyle

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail board at its meeting held today have approved a proposal of acquisition of 51% stake in 'House of Masaba Lifestyle Private limited', the entity which houses apparel, non-apparel, beauty & personal care and accessories business under the brand 'Masaba' by way of entering into a Binding Term Sheet, as per the press release.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail touched a 52-week high of Rs 312.95 and was quoting at Rs 310.50, up Rs 1.95, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

  • January 14, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel prices today:

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 70th day in a row on January 14, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

    This is the second-longest duration of paused prices since the daily rate revision was introduced in June 2017, as per the available data. Prior to that, there was an 82-day gap between March 17 and June 6, 2020.

    This comes as the central government cut excise duty on November 4, 2021 to give relief from prices that had touched an all-time high.

    The government cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre resulting in an equivalent reduction in retail pump rates. Following this, many states and Union Territories cut local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.

  • January 14, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

    Kotak Equities keeps add rating on Nykaa, price target of Rs 2,150
    Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on shares of FSN E-commerce, parent of Nykaa, with an ‘add’ rating and a price target of Rs 2,150. The brokerage expects Nykaa’s topline growing 33 percent annually over the next eight years aided by its leadership in the fashion and beauty and personal care market.
    “Nykaa’s model focusing on content-based customer acquisition, curation and convenience is scalable with long-term growth potential,” the brokerage house said. Higher competitive intensity resulting in slower growth rates or margins is the key risk to the brokerage’s call.
    Shares of Nykaa were down 0.3 percent at Rs 2,053.6 on the NSE.

