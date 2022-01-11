MARKET NEWS

January 11, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; metals drag, realty, IT shine

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal index down 1 percent, while buying is seen in the pharma, IT and realty names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,553.22157.59 +0.26%
    Nifty 5018,036.8533.55 +0.19%
    Nifty Bank38,320.70-27.20 -0.07%
    Nifty 50 18,036.85 33.55 (0.19%)
    Tue, Jan 11, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,327.7539.65 +3.08%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    JSW Steel655.80-16.30 -2.43%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT38515.20303.00 +0.79%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5654.10-64.70 -1.13%


  • January 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 98.91 points or 0.16% at 60494.54, and the Nifty added 22.80 points or 0.13% at 18026.10.

  • January 11, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

    Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors:

    The Indian Rupee’s resilience that was driven by the huge corporate inflows and the weaker dollar index is up for a challenge by rising US bond yields, inflation data and Powell’s testimony. 

    The Fed Chair is likely to commit to managing inflation with its monetary policy arrangements and the tone could push the dollar index higher above 96.90. Consecutively, the Rupee along with other EM FX could come under pressure. Today, the USDINR pair is expected to trade in the range of 73.85-74.35.

  • January 11, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

    L&T dispatches 2 Ethylene Oxide Reactors from Hazira:

    The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro dispatched two large Ethylene Oxide Reactors, weighing 1,200 Tons each from Hazira, Gujarat to a large petrochemical complex overseas, company said in the release.

    This was a repeat order after four identical Reactors were supplied by L&T to the same client in 2020 amidst Covid-19 pandemic during the first wave. The Reactors were manufactured at L&T’s state-of-the-art Heavy Engineering Complex located at Hazira near Surat, it added.

    Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,942.55, down Rs 10.60, or 0.54 percent.

  • January 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

    Manisathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:h H

    The index has opened on a nervous note but continues to hold fort above 18000. Considering that we closed above 17950, the Nifty is in positive terrain and intraday dips can be utilized to accumulate long positions for higher targets. 

    The markets should be looking forward to 18400-18500 with a support level at 17400-17500.

  • January 11, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 73.94 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.03.

    The US dollar rose 0.27% yesterday as recent job data was seen solid enough to keep the Federal Reserve tightening path intact. The market expects the US Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy to tame stubbornly high inflation, said ICICI Direct.

    Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.38% on a rise in risk appetite in domestic markets. However, further gain was prevented on elevated crude oil prices and strong dollar, it added.

  • January 11, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session with Nifty below 18000.

    The Sensex was down 54.34 points or 0.09% at 60341.29, and the Nifty was down 18.80 points or 0.10% at 17984.50. About 1724 shares have advanced, 1294 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.

  • January 11, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

    BSE Metal index fell 2 percent dragged by the SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel

  • January 11, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Contrary to expectations of modest returns in 2022 the year has started with 4% appreciation in Nifty so far in January. The surge is led by the justifiable uptrend in Bank Nifty which is up by 8% till 10th Jan. Good Q3 results expected from financials, particularly leading banks, IT, metals, telecom and oil and gas are driving the current momentum in stocks.

    However, an area of serious concern is the unbridled speculation in low-grade stocks, the cats and dogs. "Flying cats and dogs" is an indication of imminent correction. Chasing cats and dogs has always ended in grief. Therefore, investors have to be careful and stick to quality.

    Nasdaq which was 3% lower in early trade yesterday, ending in positive territory, is an indication of highly volatile days ahead.

  • January 11, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • January 11, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on January 11 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 150.95 points or 0.25% at 60546.58, and the Nifty was up 45.50 points or 0.25% at 18048.80. About 1799 shares have advanced, 515 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.

    IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and Britannia Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India.

