Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; metals drag, realty, IT shine

January 11, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors:

The Indian Rupee’s resilience that was driven by the huge corporate inflows and the weaker dollar index is up for a challenge by rising US bond yields, inflation data and Powell’s testimony.

The Fed Chair is likely to commit to managing inflation with its monetary policy arrangements and the tone could push the dollar index higher above 96.90. Consecutively, the Rupee along with other EM FX could come under pressure. Today, the USDINR pair is expected to trade in the range of 73.85-74.35.