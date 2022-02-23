English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green, Nifty around 17,200; auto, banks gain, midcaps outshine

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with oil & gas, power, PSU Bank and realty indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also up 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,614.11313.43 +0.55%
      Nifty 5017,181.5589.35 +0.52%
      Nifty Bank37,684.25312.60 +0.84%
      Nifty 50 17,181.55 89.35 (0.52%)
      Wed, Feb 23, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Kotak Mahindra1,893.7051.95 +2.82%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC162.80-2.15 -1.30%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2785.3539.95 +1.46%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG35943.9064.05 +0.18%


    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      UBS On BPCL: Buy rating, target at Rs 600 per share. The company is seeing a three-way transformation; it’s gearing up to India’s energy transition, focussing on enhancing petchem integration & have ambitious plans for non-fuel retailing. There is further scope of earnings upgrade on strong refining margin. See potential improvement in valuation multiples with right transition theme. The stock was trading at Rs 359.90, up Rs 4.55, or 1.28 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 360.60 and an intraday low of Rs 357.75.

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      The major impact of the Ukraine crisis in India is the implications of crude at $97. If crude sustains at around these high levels, inflation in India is sure to go up, forcing the RBI to revise its FY 23 inflation target upwards and signal withdrawal from the accommodative monetary stance. This would be negative from the growth and earnings perspective.

      Higher crude prices are negative for tyre, paints and FMCG segments. Financials, particularly high quality banks, have valuation comfort. IT is likely to exhibit  resilience thanks to good earnings visibility.

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Sobha, Prestige Estates Projects, Indiabulls Real Estate

      BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Sobha, Prestige Estates Projects, Indiabulls Real Estate
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 23, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:

      Gold and silver gained on Tuesday due to safe-haven buying after escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. Traders in the US markets returned after long week-end and preferred safe-haven assets in war situation. 

      We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session but continue to hold its support levels. Gold has support at $1896-1884, while resistance at $1922-1934 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $24.00- 23.66, while resistance is at $24.60-24.88 per troy ounce. 

      In INR gold has support at Rs 50,028–49,727, while resistance is at Rs 50,658–50,987. Silver has support at Rs 63,895- 63,446 while resistance is at Rs 64,769–65,194.

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • February 23, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on February 23 with Nifty around 17,200 amid mixed global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 307.15 points or 0.54% at 57607.83, and the Nifty was up 95.30 points or 0.56% at 17187.50. About 1388 shares have advanced, 554 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

      Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC and L&T.

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      ICICI Direct
       
      Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of mixed Asian cues as the focus remained on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Volatility is expected to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly futures & options contracts on Thursday.

      US markets ended lower amid escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine.

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

      Crompton Greaves Consumer swoops on Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

      Crompton Greaves Consumer said that it signed definitive agreements on February 22 to acquire up to 55% stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances for Rs 1,379.68 crore as the electrical consumer durables company looks to raise its play in small domestic appliances.

      The company, which will do the deal at Rs 1,403.00 per share, will also buy certain Butterfly trademarks from promoter group entities for Rs 30.38 crore. Click to Read More

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 23, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 3,245.52 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 4,108.58 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

      The Sensex was up 80.39 points or 0.14% at 57381.07, and the Nifty was up 26.20 points or 0.15% at 17118.40.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.