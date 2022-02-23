Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green, Nifty around 17,200; auto, banks gain, midcaps outshine

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
UBS recommends buy on BPCL, target at Rs 600 per share
BSE Realty index up 1 percent led by the Sobha, Prestige Estates Projects, Indiabulls Real Estate
Gold, silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session: Rahul Kalantri
Indian markets likely to open on a positive note: ICICI Direct
Crompton Greaves Consumer swoops on Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Galderma and Taro Pharmaceutical sign definitive agreement to acquire Alchemee
Volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term: Prashanth Tapse
Barclays pegs India's Q3 GDP growth at 6.6%
Joe Biden puts sanctions on Russian banks
Gold flat as higher US yields counter safe-haven bids
Oil pulls back on view western sanctions on Russia won't choke supply
Petrol, diesel prices on February 23
Tata Power, Wipro, Dilip Buildcon, SIS among the stocks that are in news today
S&P 500 confirms correction; Ukraine-Russia crisis keeps investors on edge
Asian Markets trade mostly higher with Kospi, Shanghai Composite up marginally
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,614.11
|313.43
|+0.55%
|Nifty 50
|17,181.55
|89.35
|+0.52%
|Nifty Bank
|37,684.25
|312.60
|+0.84%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,893.70
|51.95
|+2.82%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|162.80
|-2.15
|-1.30%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2785.35
|39.95
|+1.46%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|35943.90
|64.05
|+0.18%
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
"We may see volatile trade as market players react to developments relating to Russia but the general bias remains positive as geopolitical tensions are unlikely to subside soon," said Ravindra Rao,…
UBS On BPCL: Buy rating, target at Rs 600 per share. The company is seeing a three-way transformation; it’s gearing up to India’s energy transition, focussing on enhancing petchem integration & have ambitious plans for non-fuel retailing. There is further scope of earnings upgrade on strong refining margin. See potential improvement in valuation multiples with right transition theme. The stock was trading at Rs 359.90, up Rs 4.55, or 1.28 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 360.60 and an intraday low of Rs 357.75.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The major impact of the Ukraine crisis in India is the implications of crude at $97. If crude sustains at around these high levels, inflation in India is sure to go up, forcing the RBI to revise its FY 23 inflation target upwards and signal withdrawal from the accommodative monetary stance. This would be negative from the growth and earnings perspective.
Higher crude prices are negative for tyre, paints and FMCG segments. Financials, particularly high quality banks, have valuation comfort. IT is likely to exhibit resilience thanks to good earnings visibility.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:
Gold and silver gained on Tuesday due to safe-haven buying after escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. Traders in the US markets returned after long week-end and preferred safe-haven assets in war situation.
We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session but continue to hold its support levels. Gold has support at $1896-1884, while resistance at $1922-1934 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $24.00- 23.66, while resistance is at $24.60-24.88 per troy ounce.
In INR gold has support at Rs 50,028–49,727, while resistance is at Rs 50,658–50,987. Silver has support at Rs 63,895- 63,446 while resistance is at Rs 64,769–65,194.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on February 23 with Nifty around 17,200 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 307.15 points or 0.54% at 57607.83, and the Nifty was up 95.30 points or 0.56% at 17187.50. About 1388 shares have advanced, 554 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC and L&T.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of mixed Asian cues as the focus remained on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Volatility is expected to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly futures & options contracts on Thursday.
US markets ended lower amid escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine.
Crompton Greaves Consumer swoops on Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Crompton Greaves Consumer said that it signed definitive agreements on February 22 to acquire up to 55% stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances for Rs 1,379.68 crore as the electrical consumer durables company looks to raise its play in small domestic appliances.
The company, which will do the deal at Rs 1,403.00 per share, will also buy certain Butterfly trademarks from promoter group entities for Rs 30.38 crore. Click to Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 3,245.52 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 4,108.58 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was up 80.39 points or 0.14% at 57381.07, and the Nifty was up 26.20 points or 0.15% at 17118.40.