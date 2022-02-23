Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green, Nifty around 17,200; auto, banks gain, midcaps outshine

February 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The major impact of the Ukraine crisis in India is the implications of crude at $97. If crude sustains at around these high levels, inflation in India is sure to go up, forcing the RBI to revise its FY 23 inflation target upwards and signal withdrawal from the accommodative monetary stance. This would be negative from the growth and earnings perspective.

Higher crude prices are negative for tyre, paints and FMCG segments. Financials, particularly high quality banks, have valuation comfort. IT is likely to exhibit resilience thanks to good earnings visibility.