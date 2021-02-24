Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in pre-opening; Tata Consumer Products in focus

February 24, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative and one may expect some more weakness in the coming sessions. The next lower levels to be watched around 14,350-14,250 and there is a higher chances of sharp upside bounce emerging from the lows. Immediate resistance is placed at 14,850.