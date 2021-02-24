English
February 24, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in pre-opening; Tata Consumer Products in focus

Asian indices were mostly lower on the back of mixed closing from the US markets. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,761 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • February 24, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open positive tracking mixed global cues as concerns about the outlook for inflation and the potential for higher interest rates waned due to US Fed reiterating its commitment on interest rates remaining at near-zero levels till the foreseeable future. US markets ended mixed amid US Fed’s comments regarding interest rates.

  • February 24, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 74.80 points or 0.15% at 49,826.21, and the Nifty was up 76.30 points or 0.52% at 14,784.10.

  • February 24, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

    The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative and one may expect some more weakness in the coming sessions. The next lower levels to be watched around 14,350-14,250 and there is a higher chances of sharp upside bounce emerging from the lows. Immediate resistance is placed at 14,850.

  • February 24, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • February 24, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • February 24, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Indian media, entertainment sector to see 27% revenue growth in FY22: CRISIL

    Indian media and entertainment (M&E) sector is expected to witness a strong 27 percent growth in revenue to around Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2021-22, after contracting 26 percent this fiscal, according to ratings agency CRISIL.

  • February 24, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    NSE to make changes in index maintenance guidelines, criteria from March 31

    The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced changes in index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology. From March 31, there will be changes to revision in the index reconstitution date, stock capping, quarterly rebalancing of shares and investible weight factors, and calculation of Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio for indices.

