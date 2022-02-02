MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 02, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700 led by financials; Tech Mahindra top loser

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices also up 1 percent each. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with bank index up 1 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,400.35537.78 +0.91%
      Nifty 5017,734.45157.60 +0.90%
      Nifty Bank39,138.45632.95 +1.64%
      Nifty 50 17,734.45 157.60 (0.90%)
      Wed, Feb 02, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finserv16,665.00761.15 +4.79%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tech Mahindra1,455.65-50.10 -3.33%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank39147.00641.50 +1.67%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra5118.658.75 +0.17%


    • February 02, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

      Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 486.27 points or 0.83% at 59348.84, and the Nifty jumped 142.30 points or 0.81% at 17719.10.

      Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 486.27 points or 0.83% at 59348.84, and the Nifty jumped 142.30 points or 0.81% at 17719.10.
    • February 02, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

      Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

      With the great emphasis on the capital spending this Budget has turned out to be a growth oriented Budget, with substantial increase in capital expenditure from Rs. 5.5 lakh crore in FY22 to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23. This has been achieved while lowering the fiscal deficit target from 6.9% in FY 22 to 6.4% in FY23. Although the deficit for FY23 is a higher than the market expectations thereby causing the yields to move up, we believe this will have a positive impact on the economy and growth. While many aspects have been covered in the budget, the emphasis has been on promoting the domestic manufacturing, digital and start up economy. 

      Production linked incentive schemes which has been a good success continued to receive more allocations, and MSME segment continues to get fillip with the extension of ECLGS scheme for one more year. Introduction of digital rupee, and taxation of virtual assets will help channelize the domestic savings for productive use.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 02, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The bold capex-led growth oriented Budget augurs well for the market. 8 to 8.5% GDP growth for FY23 is credible and the consequent growth in corporate earnings can be impressive. Capital goods, cement and steel stand to benefit from the big push in capex. 

      A new growth cycle on the back of the massive capex has the potential to crowd-in private investment leading to acceleration in the nascent credit growth. Banks and NBFCs stand to gain from this.

      Now that the budget is behind us the market is likely to react more to global cues. The correction and the recent rally were, in fact, reaction to global market cues. FIIs sharply trimming their selling to just Rs 22 crore helped the Budget rally. But FIIs are likely to sell the rallies again since they consider Indian valuations excessive.

    • February 02, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

      NCLT nod for merger of L&T Hydrocarbon with L&T

      National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) has approved the scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering with Larsen & Toubro of amalgamation.

      Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,990.10, down Rs 1.05, or 0.05 percent.

    • February 02, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 02, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1 percent supported by the Indian Bank, Canara Bank, J&K Bank

      Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1 percent supported by the Indian Bank, Canara Bank, J&K Bank
    • February 02, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

      Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for Fesoterodine Fumarate Tablets

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Fesoterodine Fumarate ExtendedRelease Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, company said in its press release.

      Fesoterodine Fumarate ExtendedRelease Tablets are indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency. It may not be indicated for certain other uses due to unexpired exclusivities for the RLD for such uses, it added.

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 770.85, up Rs 8.70, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

    • February 02, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

      Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors:

      This Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation & give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100. It was a ‘Reformist budget’ and ‘not a Populist’ one. There was a higher fiscal target than expected. And Budget failed to provide any tangible measures to increase revenue generation. 

      The bond market sold off and we saw yields inching higher above 6.88%. The Indian rupee failed to hold its early gains and depreciated up to 74.86 levels before settling down at 74.79. Today, it is likely to trade in the range of 74.60 to 75.00 with a depreciating bias. 

      A dip correction in the US dollar index for the straight second day on weaker-than-expected US economic data and after Federal Reserve officials pushed back against aggressive rate hikes this year could help riskier currencies to gain. That apart, the oil will remain in focus today as the OPEC decision is due later in the day. 

      Further upmove could negate the positive sentiment in equities and FX. Overall, it seems that the USIDNR pair has made a strong bottom near 74.40 levels and will head higher towards 75-75.20 levels in the near term.

    • February 02, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 74.76 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.80.

      The US dollar declined 0.16% on Tuesday amid optimistic sentiments in the global markets. However, better-than-expected macroeconomic data from the US provided cushion on downsides, said ICICI Direct.

      Rupee future maturing on February 25 depreciated by 0.16% due to the Finance Minister estimating a wider than expected fiscal deficit of 6.9% for FY22. Further, continued FII outflows from domestic markets weighed on the rupee, it added.

    • February 02, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

      The Nifty has opened with a gap and is maintaining above 17600 which is a resistance patch. We would need to keep above this for a couple of sessions. This would allow the Nifty to achieve a target of 18000. 

      17100-17200 is a good support for the market and until that does not break on a closing basis, the short term direction of the index is bullish.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 02, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 17700 supported by the auto, bank, pharma, realty stocks.

      The Sensex was up 503.47 points or 0.86% at 59366.04, and the Nifty was up 152.40 points or 0.87% at 17729.20. About 2173 shares have advanced, 704 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 17700 supported by the auto, bank, pharma, realty stocks. The Sensex was up 503.47 points or 0.86% at 59366.04, and the Nifty was up 152.40 points or 0.87% at 17729.20. About 2173 shares have advanced, 704 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.
    • February 02, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

      BSE Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Cummins India

      BSE Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Cummins India
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.