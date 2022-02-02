Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700 led by financials; Tech Mahindra top loser

February 02, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

With the great emphasis on the capital spending this Budget has turned out to be a growth oriented Budget, with substantial increase in capital expenditure from Rs. 5.5 lakh crore in FY22 to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23. This has been achieved while lowering the fiscal deficit target from 6.9% in FY 22 to 6.4% in FY23. Although the deficit for FY23 is a higher than the market expectations thereby causing the yields to move up, we believe this will have a positive impact on the economy and growth. While many aspects have been covered in the budget, the emphasis has been on promoting the domestic manufacturing, digital and start up economy.

Production linked incentive schemes which has been a good success continued to receive more allocations, and MSME segment continues to get fillip with the extension of ECLGS scheme for one more year. Introduction of digital rupee, and taxation of virtual assets will help channelize the domestic savings for productive use.