February 19, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; Nifty below 15,100

Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp were among major losers on the Nifty. However, buying continued on the PSU Banking stocks.

  • February 19, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on February 19 with Nifty below 15,100 on the back of weak global markets.

    At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 222.82 points or 0.43% at 51,101.87, and the Nifty was down 64.50 points or 0.43% at 15,054.50. About 637 shares have advanced, 540 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged.

  • February 19, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open with a flat to negative bias on the back of mixed global cues due to surging crude oil prices and rising bond yields in India. US markets ended lower amid release of weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data and quarterly earnings of corporates.

  • February 19, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 55.82 points or 0.11% at 51,380.51, and the Nifty was up 30.30 points or 0.20% at 15,149.30.

  • February 19, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices raised for 11th straight day

    For the 11th consecutive day, fuel prices across the country were upped on February 19, pushing the cost of petrol past the Rs 90 mark in the national capital. In parts of states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh its already above the 100 mark.

    In Delhi, the cost of petrol has been raised by 31 paise to Rs 90.19 per litre, and the diesel rate is hiked by 33 paise to Rs 80.60 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

  • February 19, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Unemployment rate dropped to 6.5% in January 2021: CMIE data

    The unemployment rate in the country fell to 6.5 percent in January 2021 from 9.1 percent in December 2020 and the employment rate rose to 37.9 percent from 36.9 percent in the same period, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

  • February 19, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

     

    FII Trading Activity:  
  • February 19, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

    DII Trading Activity:
  • February 19, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices slid as much as 2% in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries shut by a big freeze in the U.S. South will take some time to revive operations and dent crude demand.

