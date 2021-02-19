Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; Nifty below 15,100

February 19, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on February 19 with Nifty below 15,100 on the back of weak global markets.

At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 222.82 points or 0.43% at 51,101.87, and the Nifty was down 64.50 points or 0.43% at 15,054.50. About 637 shares have advanced, 540 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged.