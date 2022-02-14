English
    February 14, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's low, Nifty around 17,000; TCS, SBI, Avanti Feeds most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto ,bank ,FMCG, metal, power, realty and capital goods indices down 2-3 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,163.13-989.79 -1.70%
      Nifty 5017,073.15-301.60 -1.74%
      Nifty Bank37,528.45-988.80 -2.57%
      Nifty 50 17,073.15 -301.60 (-1.74%)
      Mon, Feb 14, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      TCS3,777.8082.85 +2.24%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      JSW Steel639.00-32.40 -4.83%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT34412.9033.85 +0.10%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2868.90-94.75 -3.20%


    • February 14, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      In dollar terms we expect both precious metals remain positive this week due to Russia-Ukraine tensions and strength in global oil prices. 

      Gold is expected to test $1884 per troy ounce and silver could also test $24 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1845-1834, while resistance at $1877-1892 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.30-23.10, while resistance is at $23.80-24.00 per troy ounce.

      In INR terms gold has support at Rs 48,793–48,473, while resistance is at Rs 49,284–49,455. Silver has support at Rs 62,324- 61,659 while resistance is at Rs 63,357–63,725. Traders are suggested to trade in a range with a strict stop-loss.

    • February 14, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

      BSE FMCG index falls over 2 percent dragged by the KRBL, Globus Spirits, Avanti Feeds
    • February 14, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

      Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research:

      Nifty is near the support levels of 16900. If it sustains this level, we can expect a reversal from here with a volatile movement between 16900-17200. 

      Bank Nifty and Sensex are also near to their support levels at 37200-37300 & 56400 respectively. The markets have reacted negatively after the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine as Russia increased its number of troops on the borders of Ukraine.

    • February 14, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened lower at 75.53 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.37.

      The dollar index surged 0.52% on Friday amid pessimistic sentiments in global markets and fears over geopolitical tensions between US and Russia over Ukraine issue. However, weakness in US 10 year treasury yields capped further gains in the dollar, said ICICI Direct.

      Rupee February futures depreciated by 0.46% on the back of rally in oil prices and dollar strengthening. Further, sell off in domestic markets and disappointing manufacturing data from India weighed on rupee, it added.

    • February 14, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

      Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International on Dec IIP data

      The Industrial production data has been falling for three consecutive months now. The production data at near-zero percentage level coupled with rising inflation is a cause of concern, though the RBI has been clearly focusing on growth over inflation.

      Most of the components have been on a downward spiral primarily manufacturing, electricity, capital, consumer durables, and intermediate goods. For an economy to rise, it is important that the manufacturing perform. The manufacturing segment also helps create huge employment opportunities. Slowing industrial growth is concerning even as the government and the central bank have been ensuring ample liquidity for businesses and well large industries.

      Inflation staying in range, industrial growth rising is crucial for overall economic growth at desirable high single-digits.

    • February 14, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index shed 3 percent dragged by the Welspun Corp, JSW Steel, APL Apollo Tubes:
    • February 14, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices erased some of the opening losses with Nifty around 17000 and Sensex down 1,100 points.

      The Sensex was down 1,131.27 points or 1.95% at 57021.65, and the Nifty was down 338.50 points or 1.95% at 17036.30. About 495 shares have advanced, 2578 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.

    • February 14, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

      In dollar terms we expect crude oil prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index and Russia-Ukraine tensions. 

       WTI could hold $88 a barrel and Brent could hold $90 barrel in the international markets. Crude oil is having support at $92.00–90.50 and resistance is at $95.50–96.80 in today’s session.

      In INR terms Crude oil has support at Rs 6,782-6,644; while resistance is at Rs 6,997–7,044.

    • February 14, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      BSE Auto index slipped 3 percent dragged by the Tube Investments of India, Tata Motors ,Ashok Leyland
    • February 14, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

      LIC books profit of over Rs 29,000 crore from sale of investments

      The Life Insurance Corporation of India has booked profit worth Rs 29,102 crore from the sale of investments in the first six months of the current financial year, the insurer’s draft papers for its initial public offering showed.

      LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on February 13. The government is aiming to sell close to 5 percent stake in the life insurance major through its IPO.

      The profit from sales of investments, largely equity assets, were already at 63 percent of the record profits amassed by the life insurer of Rs 46,187 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. Click to Read More

    • February 14, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      Results today

      Coal India, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, SpiceJet, Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Rossari Biotech, AGS Transact Technologies, Apex Frozen Foods, Apollo Micro Systems, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Dynamics, BGR Energy Systems, Dish TV India, Equitas Holdings, Future Retail, Gateway Distriparks, Graphite India, Greenply Industries, Ipca Labs, IRCON International, IVRCL, Jet Airways, KNR Constructions, Manappuram Finance, MEP Infrastructure, MTNL, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Natco Pharma, NBCC (India), Panacea Biotec, PC Jeweller, PTC India, RailTel Corporation of India, Repco Home Finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Shriram Properties, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vivimed Labs, and Zuari Global are among 989 companies to release quarterly earnings.

