Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's low, Nifty around 17,000; TCS, SBI, Avanti Feeds most active

BSE FMCG index fell over 2 percent dragged by the KRBL, Globus Spirits, Avanti Feeds
Expect a reversal, if Nifty sustains 16900:Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research
Indian rupee opens lower at 75.53 per dollar
Nifty Metal index shed 3 percent dragged by the Welspun Corp, JSW Steel, APL Apollo Tubes
Indices eras some of opening losses with Nifty around 17000
Crude oil prices to remain volatile this week: Prashanth Tapse
BSE Auto index slips 3 percent dragged by the Tube Investments of India, Tata Motors ,Ashok Leyland
LIC books profit of over Rs 29,000 crore from sale of investments
These companies to declare their December quarter earnings
LIC invests around 37% of total AUM in central govt securities, 24.77% in equities
MFs garner nearly Rs 1 lakh crore via NFOs in 2021 on sharp rally in stock market
ONGC share price touches 52-week high post Q3 earnings
Sebi bars Reliance Home Finance, Anil Ambani, 3 others from securities market
Nifty Bank index plunges 3 percent dragged by the PNB, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Market cap of LIC likely to hit $293 billion after listing
Divis Labs seen lower as growth challenges rise
Indian markets likely to see a gap down opening: ICICI Direct
Indices trade lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues
ONGC set to buck D-Street’s weakness
Support for Nifty seen at 17221: Prashanth Tapse
Life insurers in focus as LIC files DRHP for IPO
Bitcoin, Ethereum fall as Tether rises marginally
Jio Platforms, SES announce JV to deliver satellite-based broadband services across India
Petrol, Diesel Prices on February 14
LIC reserves up to 35% of issue size for retail investors
Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
Forex reserves rise to $631.953 billion
LIC public issue to make LIC the 8th largest life insurer in asset value among global peers
Divi’s Laboratories Q3 profit rises 92 percent to Rs 902 crore, revenue comes at Rs 2,493 crore
Oil prices clamber towards 7-year highs on Russia-Ukraine tensions
ONGC Q3 results profit jumps 220% on year to Rs 11,637 crore, revenue gains to Rs 1.46 lakh crore
LIC IPO issue size could range from Rs 53,500 crore to Rs 93,625 crore
Gold perched near 3-month peak as Ukraine tensions spur demand
CBI books ABG Shipyard, former top brass in biggest bank fraud case of over Rs 22,842 crore
Govt files draft papers with SEBI for mega listing of LIC IPO
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for the Indian indices:
Wall Street drops, oil prices jump on Ukraine conflict worries
Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,163.13
|-989.79
|-1.70%
|Nifty 50
|17,073.15
|-301.60
|-1.74%
|Nifty Bank
|37,528.45
|-988.80
|-2.57%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TCS
|3,777.80
|82.85
|+2.24%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|JSW Steel
|639.00
|-32.40
|-4.83%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|34412.90
|33.85
|+0.10%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2868.90
|-94.75
|-3.20%
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
In dollar terms we expect both precious metals remain positive this week due to Russia-Ukraine tensions and strength in global oil prices.
Gold is expected to test $1884 per troy ounce and silver could also test $24 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1845-1834, while resistance at $1877-1892 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.30-23.10, while resistance is at $23.80-24.00 per troy ounce.
In INR terms gold has support at Rs 48,793–48,473, while resistance is at Rs 49,284–49,455. Silver has support at Rs 62,324- 61,659 while resistance is at Rs 63,357–63,725. Traders are suggested to trade in a range with a strict stop-loss.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research:
Nifty is near the support levels of 16900. If it sustains this level, we can expect a reversal from here with a volatile movement between 16900-17200.
Bank Nifty and Sensex are also near to their support levels at 37200-37300 & 56400 respectively. The markets have reacted negatively after the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine as Russia increased its number of troops on the borders of Ukraine.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower at 75.53 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.37.
The dollar index surged 0.52% on Friday amid pessimistic sentiments in global markets and fears over geopolitical tensions between US and Russia over Ukraine issue. However, weakness in US 10 year treasury yields capped further gains in the dollar, said ICICI Direct.
Rupee February futures depreciated by 0.46% on the back of rally in oil prices and dollar strengthening. Further, sell off in domestic markets and disappointing manufacturing data from India weighed on rupee, it added.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International on Dec IIP data
The Industrial production data has been falling for three consecutive months now. The production data at near-zero percentage level coupled with rising inflation is a cause of concern, though the RBI has been clearly focusing on growth over inflation.
Most of the components have been on a downward spiral primarily manufacturing, electricity, capital, consumer durables, and intermediate goods. For an economy to rise, it is important that the manufacturing perform. The manufacturing segment also helps create huge employment opportunities. Slowing industrial growth is concerning even as the government and the central bank have been ensuring ample liquidity for businesses and well large industries.
Inflation staying in range, industrial growth rising is crucial for overall economic growth at desirable high single-digits.
Benchmark indices erased some of the opening losses with Nifty around 17000 and Sensex down 1,100 points.
The Sensex was down 1,131.27 points or 1.95% at 57021.65, and the Nifty was down 338.50 points or 1.95% at 17036.30. About 495 shares have advanced, 2578 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
In dollar terms we expect crude oil prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index and Russia-Ukraine tensions.
WTI could hold $88 a barrel and Brent could hold $90 barrel in the international markets. Crude oil is having support at $92.00–90.50 and resistance is at $95.50–96.80 in today’s session.
In INR terms Crude oil has support at Rs 6,782-6,644; while resistance is at Rs 6,997–7,044.
LIC books profit of over Rs 29,000 crore from sale of investments
The Life Insurance Corporation of India has booked profit worth Rs 29,102 crore from the sale of investments in the first six months of the current financial year, the insurer’s draft papers for its initial public offering showed.
LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on February 13. The government is aiming to sell close to 5 percent stake in the life insurance major through its IPO.
The profit from sales of investments, largely equity assets, were already at 63 percent of the record profits amassed by the life insurer of Rs 46,187 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. Click to Read More
Results today
Coal India, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, SpiceJet, Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Rossari Biotech, AGS Transact Technologies, Apex Frozen Foods, Apollo Micro Systems, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Dynamics, BGR Energy Systems, Dish TV India, Equitas Holdings, Future Retail, Gateway Distriparks, Graphite India, Greenply Industries, Ipca Labs, IRCON International, IVRCL, Jet Airways, KNR Constructions, Manappuram Finance, MEP Infrastructure, MTNL, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Natco Pharma, NBCC (India), Panacea Biotec, PC Jeweller, PTC India, RailTel Corporation of India, Repco Home Finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Shriram Properties, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vivimed Labs, and Zuari Global are among 989 companies to release quarterly earnings.