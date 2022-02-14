Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's low, Nifty around 17,000; TCS, SBI, Avanti Feeds most active

February 14, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

In dollar terms we expect both precious metals remain positive this week due to Russia-Ukraine tensions and strength in global oil prices.

Gold is expected to test $1884 per troy ounce and silver could also test $24 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1845-1834, while resistance at $1877-1892 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.30-23.10, while resistance is at $23.80-24.00 per troy ounce.

In INR terms gold has support at Rs 48,793–48,473, while resistance is at Rs 49,284–49,455. Silver has support at Rs 62,324- 61,659 while resistance is at Rs 63,357–63,725. Traders are suggested to trade in a range with a strict stop-loss.