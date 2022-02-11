Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open gap-down on weak global cues

Oil prices eased early on Friday as hot U.S. inflation fanned worries about aggressive interest rate hikes and as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran talks that could lead to increased global crude supply.
Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.4%, to $91.01 a barrel at 0140 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.63 a barrel.
February 11, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
Gold slips as chances of hefty Fed rate hike rise after CPI data
Gold prices slipped on Friday, as a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official ramped up odds for a hefty interest rate hike next month, sending Treasury yields higher.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,825.29 per ounce by 0141 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.7% to $1,824.50.
Quess Corp Q3 consolidated profit doubles to Rs 89 crore
Business services provider Quess Corp on Thursday reported a 93.47 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 89 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.
The company's PAT had stood at Rs 46 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.
Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 grew 31.23 percent to Rs 3,685 crore, compared with Rs 2,808 crore in the year-ago period.
Quess Corp also appointed Guruprasad Srinivasan as executive director and group CEO (ED and CEO) with immediate effect.
The company said Suraj Moraje, incumbent MD and Group CEO, has stepped down with immediate effect from February 10, 2022.
February 11, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
Rate hike bets keep U.S. dollar bid
The dollar was firm in Asia on Friday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate hikes, though similar pressures worldwide kept a lid on gains.
Thursday data showed U.S. consumer prices up 7.5% year-on-year in January, a fourth straight month above 6% and slightly higher than economists' forecasts for a 7.3% rise.
February 11, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 171.50 points or 0.97 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,434.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
February 11, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
Hero Motocorp Q3 Result:
Hero Motocorp Ltd on February 10 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 686 crore, for the third quarter ended December 2021, down 36.7 percent from Rs 1,084 crore reported a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has declined 13.6 percent from Rs 794 crore.
The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 7,883 crore, declining 19.4 percent from Rs 9,776 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue has slumped 6.7 percent from Rs 8,453 crore.
February 11, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
US consumer prices post largest annual gain in 40 years
US consumer prices rose firmly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fueling financial markets speculation for a hefty 50-basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.
The broad increase in prices reported by the Labor Department on Thursday was led by soaring costs for rents, electricity and food, and could heap more political pressure on President Joe Biden, whose popularity has been declining amid anxiety over the rising cost of living.
February 11, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
Asian markets trade lower
February 11, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower:
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices data came in hotter than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the U.S. central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation.
U.S. Labor Department data showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years. read more
U.S. stocks fell further after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the data had made him "dramatically" more hawkish. Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee this year, said he now wanted a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.47% to end at 35,241.59 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81% to 4,504.06.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.1% to 14,185.64. It was the seventh time in 2022 that the Nasdaq lost more than 2% in a session.
February 11, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST
Market on Thursday:
The domestic stock market, on February 10, gave a thumbs-up to the RBI's MPC members' decision to keep the key policy rates unchanged and continue to maintain the accommodative stance "as long as necessary" to support the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market ended in the green for the third consecutive session.
The positive global cues pushed the 30-pack BSE Sensex 460 points or 0.79 percent higher at 58,926 while the NSE's Nifty50 index ended the day 142 points or 0.81 percent higher at 17,606 levels.
On the NSE, all sectors barring Auto and PSU Banks settled in the green. Nifty Media was the biggest gainer as it was up 1.66 percent, followed by Nifty Metals which edged higher by 1.24 percent. Nifty Bank, Financial Services and Nifty IT gained around 1 percent each. Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank lost 0.05 percent.
Broader markets, too, ended in the positive territory. The BSE Midcap moved higher by 0.3 percent while the BSE Smallcap ended marginally higher by 0.04 percent.
Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, IOC, Shree Cements,, and UltraTech Cement were the top losers on Nifty, falling between 0.4 to 1.6 percent.
On the other hand, ONGC, Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and SBI Life Insurance were the top Nifty gainers, each edging higher by 1.8 to 3.1 percent.
February 11, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST
