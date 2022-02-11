Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open gap-down on weak global cues

February 11, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

Market on Thursday:

The domestic stock market, on February 10, gave a thumbs-up to the RBI's MPC members' decision to keep the key policy rates unchanged and continue to maintain the accommodative stance "as long as necessary" to support the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market ended in the green for the third consecutive session.

The positive global cues pushed the 30-pack BSE Sensex 460 points or 0.79 percent higher at 58,926 while the NSE's Nifty50 index ended the day 142 points or 0.81 percent higher at 17,606 levels.

On the NSE, all sectors barring Auto and PSU Banks settled in the green. Nifty Media was the biggest gainer as it was up 1.66 percent, followed by Nifty Metals which edged higher by 1.24 percent. Nifty Bank, Financial Services and Nifty IT gained around 1 percent each. Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank lost 0.05 percent.

Broader markets, too, ended in the positive territory. The BSE Midcap moved higher by 0.3 percent while the BSE Smallcap ended marginally higher by 0.04 percent.

Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, IOC, Shree Cements,, and UltraTech Cement were the top losers on Nifty, falling between 0.4 to 1.6 percent.

On the other hand, ONGC, Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and SBI Life Insurance were the top Nifty gainers, each edging higher by 1.8 to 3.1 percent.