Market LIVE Updates: Market declines for six straight days ahead of Budget; all eyes now on FM

February 01, 2021 / 05:11 AM IST

Yogesh Patil, Fund Manager - Equity, LIC Mutual Fund

Given the weak revenue collections during the pandemic year, focus on boosting spends towards development expenditure and health keeping an eye on fiscal consolidation. We believe the focus of the Government would be on accelerating economic recovery despite challenging revenue collections.

Emphasis will be on the financial, healthcare, and infrastructure sector to strengthen the AtmaNirbhar Vision. The further granularity of PLI schemes to spur manufacturing might also be a part of this Budget. Apart from this, it could also aim for an aggressive divestment target in FY22.