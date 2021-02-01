MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
February 01, 2021 / 04:59 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Market declines for six straight days ahead of Budget; all eyes now on FM

Nifty50 has lost over 1,100 points from the high of 14,753 recorded on January 21. Experts feel wild gyrations on Budget day cannot be ruled out.

  • Market LIVE Updates: Market declines for six straight days ahead of Budget; all eyes now on FM
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 01, 2021 / 05:31 AM IST

    KR Choksey: The government has miserably failed to meet the target of Rs 2,14,000 crore of disinvestment plan which has only gained 7.1 percent of the total target till date. Thus, it is expected that the government would shift its budgeted value in the upcoming disinvestment plan to target total disinvestment of Rs 2,40,000 – 2,50,000 crore for FY22E. It is expected to draw up a list of PSUs that are expected to fetch higher valuation to meet its disinvestment target in FY22.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 01, 2021 / 05:27 AM IST

    Focus on job creation, says Axis Securities: The broad focus of the government will be job creation. This could mean more impetus on infrastructure and fiscal expansion using off balance sheet structures. While fiscal expansion appears to be challenging considering the fiscal deficit which will expand to ~7.5 percent in the current fiscal year, job creation through government activities is a necessity as private Capex continues to be sluggish. MSME sector is likely to gain more benefits in the upcoming Budget, relaxation in recognition of stress assets is expected to extend for MSME.

  • February 01, 2021 / 05:17 AM IST

    ICICIdirect: We expect fiscal deficit to be 7 percent this year given muted tax collection, low disinvestments and higher spend towards food and cash distribution programme initiated by government during pandemic. Given the need for higher infra spend to shore-up economy, we build in 5 percent fiscal deficit for FY22E that would provide additional fiscal space of Rs 3.1 lakh crore for FY22IE.

    ICICIdirect : We expect fiscal deficit to be 7 percent this year given muted tax collection, low disinvestments and higher spend towards food and cash distribution programme initiated by government during pandemic. Given the need for higher infra spend to shore-up economy, we build in 5 percent fiscal deficit for FY22E that would provide additional fiscal space of Rs 3.1 lakh crore for FY22IE.
  • February 01, 2021 / 05:11 AM IST

    Yogesh Patil, Fund Manager - Equity, LIC Mutual Fund

    Given the weak revenue collections during the pandemic year, focus on boosting spends towards development expenditure and health keeping an eye on fiscal consolidation. We believe the focus of the Government would be on accelerating economic recovery despite challenging revenue collections.

    Emphasis will be on the financial, healthcare, and infrastructure sector to strengthen the AtmaNirbhar Vision. The further granularity of PLI schemes to spur manufacturing might also be a part of this Budget. Apart from this, it could also aim for an aggressive divestment target in FY22.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 01, 2021 / 05:06 AM IST

    Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services:

    Union budget will be the key to add strength in the domestic market to perform better compared to the rest of the world. The risk is that expectations are high that the government will find a balance between populism, reform and growth under a weak fiscal position. Auto stocks can remain in focus as investors will keep an eye on sales in the month of January post a strong December. The global market will be watchful on any regulatory actions which may be taken given the recent speculation issue, doubting the efficient working of the market system.

  • February 01, 2021 / 05:01 AM IST

    Let’s bring you up to speed on the expectations from key industries.

    Here's what Dalmia Research expects for textile industry:

    Being one of the largest employment generators in the country, it is expected that the government might announce some measures since it was one of the sectors badly hit during the pandemic.

    Some relief is expected in the form of tax benefits. The sector is one of the largest contributors to exports. Hence, it expects some sops and benefits to boost its exports.

  • February 01, 2021 / 04:56 AM IST

    Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the stocks markets on Budget day. The market will track closely the Budget announcements as they trickle in and their impact on the markets. We will provide live news coverage of the latest updates of all the action in the markets.

    Stay tuned!

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.