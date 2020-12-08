PlusFinancial Times
December 08, 2020 / 10:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices At Fresh Record Highs Led By Financials; Fitch Raises India's GDP Forecast

Except metal other sectoral indices are trading in the green led by the auto index. Maruti Suzuki, UPL, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • December 08, 2020 / 10:29 AM IST

    Fitch raises India's GDP forecast:

    Fitch raises India's FY21 GDP forecast by 110 bps to -9.4%, while retained FY22 GDP growth forecast at +11%. However, it raises FY23 GDP growth forecast by 30 bps to +6.3%, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • December 08, 2020 / 10:23 AM IST
  • December 08, 2020 / 10:18 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The market is moving from strength to greater strength. One must be cautiously long in this market as we are in a passage of resistance. This range is between 13400-13700 so while the odds are that we will get past these selling pressure zones, traders should consider booking profits at regular intervals while continuing to remain on the long side.

  • December 08, 2020 / 10:14 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 73.82 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.90, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On December 7, rupee ended lower at 73.90 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.78.

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:52 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    USD-INR December futures depreciated and again moved above 74 levels despite continued inflows in equities. We still believe higher levels of 74.20 should stay immediate resistance and can be utilised for shorting the pair.
     
    The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.05 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the December series contract.

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:44 AM IST

    Nifty Auto Index added 1 percent led by the Maruti Suzuki, Exide Industries, Bajaj Auto:

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:38 AM IST

    Godrej Properties bags project:

    Godrej Properties share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,231.60, adding 2 percent on December 8 after the real estate company said it would develop a residential project in Bengaluru.

    The company entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well- located land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

    Spread across 18 acres, the project would offer 0.22 million square meters (2.4 million square feet) of saleable area of primarily residential apartments.

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:26 AM IST
  • December 08, 2020 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

