    December 20, 2022
    December 20, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty breaks 18,300, Sensex falls 450 pts; all sectors in the red

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco Industies, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddys Laboratories were among major losers on the Nifty.

      Sensex61,221.56-584.63 -0.95%
      Nifty 5018,240.10-180.35 -0.98%
      Nifty Bank43,205.75-208.00 -0.48%
    • December 20, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      BSE Information Technology index fell 1 percent dragged by Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Sonata Software, Tech Mahindra

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      Fitch Affirms JSW Infrastructure at BB+

      Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based port operator JSW Infrastructure Limited's (JSWIL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.

      Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed JSWIL's USD400 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 rating at 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. The bondholders benefit from equity pledges and guarantees from key operating subsidiaries.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The overarching theme impacting global equity markets now is the possibility of a US recession in 2023. While a slowdown in the US economy is a given, opinion is divided on whether the US can manage a soft landing of the economy. 

      Economic data indicate a slowing economy and declining inflation which implies that the Fed is close to pausing on rate hikes. Confirmation of this trend can lead to revival in equity markets. Economic and market indicators suggest that India’s outperformance can continue in 2023 too. 

      Since valuations are on the higher side, a multi-asset allocation strategy would be appropriate for 2023. Besides equity, fixed income assets and gold should be an integral part of the portfolio in 2023.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      Sterling & Wilson share price falls as promoters to sell stake via OFS

      Two promoters of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (formerly Sterling & Solar Limited), Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, announced on December 19 that they will sell part of their stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).

      The OFS will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 20 and 21.

      The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 270 per share.

      The two promoters will collectively sell 5.7 percent stake in Sterling & Wilson.

      Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy was quoting at Rs 278.85, down Rs 4.55, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      The Board of Directors of Hinduja Global Solutions at its meeting held on December 19, 2022 has considered and approved the proposal for the buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 from the shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the company through the tender offer route at a buyback price not exceeding Rs 1,700 per equity share payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 1020,00,00,000.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      NBCC India bags construction order worth Rs 69 crore

      NBCC India has received contract for construction of new multi-storied quarter complex from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation. The company will construct 100 numbers of quarters by demolishing the existing 224 numbers quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar. The order value is Rs 69.3 crore.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Dabur Large Trade | 1.9 crore shares (1.06% equity) change hands in a block deal window, Shares worth Rs 1,079 crore change hands at an average of Rs 571 per share.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on December 20 with Nifty below 18400.

      The Sensex was down 301.64 points or 0.49% at 61504.55, and the Nifty was down 91.10 points or 0.49% at 18329.40. About 1126 shares have advanced, 850 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

      Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco Industies, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddys Laboratories were among major losers on the Nifty.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      Delhivery board approves acquisition of Algorhythm Tech for Rs 14.9 crore

      The Board of Directors of Delhivey in its meeting held on December 19, 2022 has approved the acquisition of Algorhythm Tech Private Limited for Rs 14.90 crore.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.64 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.70.

    • December 20, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 7.86 points or 0.01% at 61798.33, and the Nifty was down 2.40 points or 0.01% at 18418.10.

