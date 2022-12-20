Market LIVE Updates: Nifty breaks 18,300, Sensex falls 450 pts; all sectors in the red

December 20, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The overarching theme impacting global equity markets now is the possibility of a US recession in 2023. While a slowdown in the US economy is a given, opinion is divided on whether the US can manage a soft landing of the economy.

Economic data indicate a slowing economy and declining inflation which implies that the Fed is close to pausing on rate hikes. Confirmation of this trend can lead to revival in equity markets. Economic and market indicators suggest that India’s outperformance can continue in 2023 too.

Since valuations are on the higher side, a multi-asset allocation strategy would be appropriate for 2023. Besides equity, fixed income assets and gold should be an integral part of the portfolio in 2023.