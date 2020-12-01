PlusFinancial Times
Dec 01, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 13K; GAIL, Sun Pharma top gainers

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green, with metal index up 1 percent. Shree Cements, GAIL, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Grasim were among major gainers on the Nifty.

highlights

  • December 01, 2020 12:11 PM IST

    PNC Infra gets Letter of Acceptance from Andhra Pradesh government for EPC project: The cornpany has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC Project namely "Upgradation of Canal System ftom Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and BCR Complex in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 1,000.72 crore.

  • December 01, 2020 11:58 AM IST

    Vodafone Idea hikes prices: Telecom company Vodafone Idea has hiked prices of Rs 598 and Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plans by Rs 50, according to agencies.

  • December 01, 2020 11:57 AM IST

    Fitch Ratings on cement companies: Strong margins during the first half of the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21) limit the risks to Indian cement companies' financial profiles, despite lower volumes stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. We expect companies to take a prudent approach to growth capex in FY21, which will underpin healthy free cash generation and support financial flexibility.

    We believe a gradual revival in cement demand, following the 1QFY21 drop of more than 30 percent, could cap the overall FY21 decline to the low double digits. Large producers, including UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja Cements, subsidiaries of LafargeHolcim (BBB/Stable), and Shree Cement, reported higher yoy volume in Q2FY21, boosted by healthy demand from rural India and the affordable housing segment as well as a steady renovation component that offset weak new build activity in urban housing, infrastructure and commercial construction.

  • December 01, 2020 11:52 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Q2 GDP numbers at 7.5 percent contraction came much better than expectations. Impressive corporate earnings is a major contributor to this GDP numbers. If this trend continues Q3 and Q4 numbers will surpise on the upside. Q4 is likely to witness expansion in GDP. The annual GDP figure is likely to be around 8 percent contraction and not 10 percent feared earlier. FII buying for November was  Rs 60,300 crore, beating the previous record by around Rs 25,000 crore. FII buying is likely to slowdown in December due to the holiday  season.

  • December 01, 2020 11:45 AM IST

    Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes

    Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes
  • December 01, 2020 11:33 AM IST

    Mindtree signs agreement with Databricks: Mindtree has partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to help customers implement cloud-based data platforms for advanced analytics.

  • December 01, 2020 11:20 AM IST

    Market Update: Sensex is up 407.64 points or 0.92 percent at 44557.36, and the Nifty jumped 112.20 points or 0.87 percent at 13081.20.

    Market Update: Sensex is up 407.64 points or 0.92 percent at 44557.36, and the Nifty jumped 112.20 points or 0.87 percent at 13081.20.
  • December 01, 2020 11:11 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Reliance Capital share price was down over 3 percent after the company defaulted on interest payments on HDFC and Axis Bank loans. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital has defaulted on interest payments on loans worth Rs 624 crore drawn from Housing Development Finance Corporation and Axis Bank, the company informed stock exchanges.

