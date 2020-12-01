Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 13K; GAIL, Sun Pharma top gainers

Fitch Ratings on cement companies: Strong margins during the first half of the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21) limit the risks to Indian cement companies' financial profiles, despite lower volumes stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. We expect companies to take a prudent approach to growth capex in FY21, which will underpin healthy free cash generation and support financial flexibility.

We believe a gradual revival in cement demand, following the 1QFY21 drop of more than 30 percent, could cap the overall FY21 decline to the low double digits. Large producers, including UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja Cements, subsidiaries of LafargeHolcim (BBB/Stable), and Shree Cement, reported higher yoy volume in Q2FY21, boosted by healthy demand from rural India and the affordable housing segment as well as a steady renovation component that offset weak new build activity in urban housing, infrastructure and commercial construction.