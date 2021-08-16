Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher; July WPI inflation at 11.16%, Tata Steel top gainer

August 16, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

SpiceJet share price fell more than 11 percent on August 16 after company's net losses widen in the quarter ended June 2021.

The company on August 13, posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 731.12 crore for Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 600.52 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 1,125 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 521 crore in Q1FY21. The company reported EBIDTAR loss of Rs 104 crore.