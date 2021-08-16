MARKET NEWS

August 16, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher; July WPI inflation at 11.16%, Tata Steel top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat. Metal and FMCG stocks are witnessing buying interest, while auto and pharma names are under pressure.

    Sensex55,606.24168.95 +0.30%
    Nifty 5016,563.2034.10 +0.21%
    Nifty Bank36,141.65-27.70 -0.08%
    Tata Steel1,508.7547.10 +3.22%
    Shree Cements26,075.75-524.65 -1.97%
    Nifty Metal5852.1552.85 +0.91%
    Nifty Pharma13926.30-122.70 -0.87%


  • August 16, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index added 1 percent led by the GSPL, Reliance Industries, BPCL:

  • August 16, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

    Nifty Pharma index shed nearly 1 percent dragged by the Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin

  • August 16, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST

    Ruchi Soya has received SEBI approval to launch an FPO:

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Ruchi Soya’s application for a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). 

    The market regulator has approved the draft document of the company, owned by the Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda, for an FPO of up to Rs 4,300 crore, said a source close to the development.

  • August 16, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST

    JUST IN | July WPI inflation stood at 11.16% versus 12.07% and Core inflation at 10.8% versus 10.4%, MoM.

  • August 16, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices were trading near the day's high with Nifty around 16,550.

    The Sensex was up 173.23 points or 0.31% at 55,610.52, and the Nifty was up 36.60 points or 0.22% at 16,565.70. About 1042 shares have advanced, 1867 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.

  • August 16, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

    Buzzzing

    SpiceJet share price fell more than 11 percent on August 16 after company's net losses widen in the quarter ended June 2021.

    The company on August 13, posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 731.12 crore for Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 600.52 crore in the same quarter last year.

    Total revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 1,125 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 521 crore in Q1FY21. The company reported EBIDTAR loss of Rs 104 crore.

  • August 16, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Apollo Hospitals shares hit 52-week high: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises share price jumped more than 5 percent after the company reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 489 crore for the June quarter of the financial year 2021-22. The healthcare major had reported a net loss of Rs 208 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

    Global research firm CLSA has upgraded the stock to outperform from sell and has raised the target to Rs 4,420 from Rs 2,900 a share.

  • August 16, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 86.79 points or 0.16% at 55524.08, and the Nifty added 16.40 points or 0.10% at 16545.50. M&M, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv are the top gainers while Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals and Vedanta are the most active stocks.

  • August 16, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Nifty Auto index slipped 0.5 percent dragged by the TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki:

