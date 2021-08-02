Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty around 15,850; realty stocks shine

August 02, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research:

Jun-21 core sector data indicates that the key industrial sectors are witnessing a gradual output recovery after the taper down of the second wave of Covid. While the overall core sector index was higher by 8.9 percent YoY, it also showed moderate sequential growth of 1.1 percent after declining for two months in April and May.

We believe that the core sector performance in FY22 will be driven by the steel, cement, and power sector that will continue to benefit from the focus on infrastructure growth. With the second wave tapering down by Q1FY22, the overall core sector output has the potential to grow by over 8 percent in FY22 in case the risk of a third wave subsides over the next few months.