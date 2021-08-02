MARKET NEWS

August 02, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty around 15,850; realty stocks shine

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectors, the realty index jumped over 3 percent while the midcap and smallcap indices added a percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,942.20355.36 +0.68%
    Nifty 5015,873.80110.75 +0.70%
    Nifty Bank34,818.50234.15 +0.68%
    Nifty 50 15,873.80 110.75 (0.70%)
    Mon, Aug 02, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Grasim1,583.5032.15 +2.07%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    UPL792.15-16.40 -2.03%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2474.0032.65 +1.34%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5783.1012.75 +0.22%


  • August 02, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research:

    Jun-21 core sector data indicates that the key industrial sectors are witnessing a gradual output recovery after the taper down of the second wave of Covid. While the overall core sector index was higher by 8.9 percent YoY, it also showed moderate sequential growth of 1.1 percent after declining for two months in April and May.

    We believe that the core sector performance in FY22 will be driven by the steel, cement, and power sector that will continue to benefit from the focus on infrastructure growth. With the second wave tapering down by Q1FY22, the overall core sector output has the potential to grow by over 8 percent in FY22 in case the risk of a third wave subsides over the next few months.

  • August 02, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 315.91 points or 0.60% at 52902.75, and the Nifty jumped 100.70 points or 0.64% at 15863.70. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers while IRCTC, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, the realty index jumped over 3 percent while the midcap and smallcap indices added a percent each.

  • August 02, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Bandhan Bank share price gained over 2 percent on August 2 after the bank declared its June quarter results.

    Bandhan Bank on July 30 reported 32 percent decline in net profit at Rs 373.10 crore for June quarter 2021-22 as provisions for bad loans spiked. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 549.80 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

    Total income however was up 20.4 percent at Rs 2,647.50 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,198.30 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

  • August 02, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    TVS Motor Company July auto sales:

    TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 10% with sales of 278,855 units in July 2021 as against sales of 252,744 units in the month of July 2020.

    Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 8% with sales of 262,728 units, while domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,169 units in July 2021.

    The motorcycle registered sales of 138,772 units in July 2021 and scooter sales registered 74,351 units in July 2021.

    The company's total exports registered a growth of 65% with sales of 103,133 units in the month of July 2021 as against 62,389 units in July 2020.

    TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 578.05, down Rs 1.15, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

  • August 02, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Tata Motors July auto sales:    

    The company's sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

    Its domestic total sales were at 51,981 units versus 27,205 units, YoY.

    Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 298.10, up Rs 4.15, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

  • August 02, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    Ashok Leyland July auto sales:

    The company has posted 81 percent jump in its July sales numbers at 8,650 units against 4,776 units. The total M&HCV sales were at 3,822 units versus 1,706 units, YoY.

    Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 135.20, up Rs 2.40, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.

  • August 02, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Just In | India July manufacturing PMI stood at 55.3 versus 48.1, MoM.

  • August 02, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 799.60, rising 3 percent on August 2 after company reported a net profit of Rs 1,444.1 crore in the quarter ended Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company's revenue was up 28.2 percent at Rs 9,669.4 crore against Rs 7,582.5 crore, YoY.

