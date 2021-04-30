MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
April 30, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; RIL in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 14,769 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian Markets were trading mixed, while US markets ended higher with S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record levels on Thursday after stellar earnings from Apple and Facebook.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 30, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    So far the positive global cues and strong quarterly earnings season has been supportive to the market. While the market undertone is positive, the extension of lockdowns and the continuous rise in cases could cap the upside. The progress on the vaccination front from next week as it gets opened for all will be eagerly tracked.

    On the global front, market participants will keep an eye on the US Q1 GDP data and weekly jobless claims.

  • April 30, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

    Wipro revises Q1FY22 revenue growth guidance:

    Company expect revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,324 million to $2,367 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 8.0% to 10.0%. 

    This does not include revenue from our recently announced acquisition of Ampion.

  • April 30, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 809 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 942 crore in the Indian equity market on April 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 30, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Results on April 30:

    Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Marico, Yes Bank, Indian Hotels, Can Fin Homes, RPG Life Sciences, Accelya Solutions India, Ajanta Pharma, Alicon Castalloy, Astec Lifesciences, Atul, B2B Software Technologies, Betala Global Securities, Dugar Housing Developments, Indian Acrylics, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Maral Overseas, Magellanic Cloud, MRC Exim, Progrex Ventures, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Sacheta Metals, Shriram City Union Finance, SSPN Finance, Supreme Petrochem, Teesta Agro Industries, Trent, Walchand Peoplefirst will release quarterly earnings on April 30.

  • April 30, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian shares slipped on Friday but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fuelled investors' appetite for risk.

  • April 30, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Titan Company Q4:

    Titan Company's profit during the quarter increased to Rs 529 crore, up 48 percent against Rs 357 crore logged in the year-ago quarter. The sequential growth in bottomline was 26.3 percent.

    The standalone revenue from operations grew by 61.1 percent YoY to Rs 7,135 crore during the quarter ended March 2021, but it was down 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Click to Read More

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    China's factory activity expands at slower pace in April - official PMI

    China’s factory activity expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April, although strong demand for manufacturing helped sustain growth in the sector.

    The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March, data from the national Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 30, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices edged down on Friday as higher U.S. Treasury yields dampened the metal's appeal, while palladium eased off a record high scaled a day earlier.

  • April 30, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The U.S. dollar skidded toward a fourth straight weekly decline against a basket of major peers on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of ultra-low interest rates for longer.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.