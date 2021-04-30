Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; RIL in focus

April 30, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

So far the positive global cues and strong quarterly earnings season has been supportive to the market. While the market undertone is positive, the extension of lockdowns and the continuous rise in cases could cap the upside. The progress on the vaccination front from next week as it gets opened for all will be eagerly tracked.

On the global front, market participants will keep an eye on the US Q1 GDP data and weekly jobless claims.