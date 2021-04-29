Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher led by metal stocks; Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance top gainers

April 29, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Rupee Opens

Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise, a strongest level since April 8, at 74.22 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.36, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On April 28, the domestic unit ended near the day's high at 74.36 per dollar against previous close of 74.66.