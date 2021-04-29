MARKET NEWS

April 29, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher led by metal stocks; Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Among sectors, metal index rose over 2 percent, while buying was also seen in the infra, IT and FMCG stocks.

  • April 29, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    Technical Outlook

    "The markets are performing just as expected. Beyond the level of 14,700, it is now headed to 15,000-15,100 which should be the first pit stop. If we can sustain there, the next level should be the previous high of 15,300-15,350. 14,300 is now a strong support for the Nifty and any downward correction can be utilized to enter the index for higher targets," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

  • April 29, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    Rupee Opens

    Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise, a strongest level since April 8, at 74.22 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.36, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On April 28, the domestic unit ended near the day's high at 74.36 per dollar against previous close of 74.66.

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Major Chinese investors in talks to take Saudi Aramco stake: Sources

    Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors.

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Axis Bank approves re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry:

    Axis Bank board has considered and approved the proposal relating to re-appointment of Shri Amitabh Chaudhry as the managing director & CEO of the bank, for a further period of 3 years, w.e.f. 1st January 2022 up to 31st December 2024 (both days inclusive) subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the shareholders of the bank, company said in the release.

    At 09:47 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 719.55, up Rs 11.70, or 1.65 percent on the BSE.

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Choppiness in the Dollar index and positive domestic equities helped the rupee to appreciate. We feel the current leg of appreciation should help the rupee to move towards 74.5 levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.71 in the last session. The open interest rose 13% for the May series.

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Q4 Earnings Today:

    Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Inox Leisure, Kirloskar Pneumatic, L&T Finance Holdings, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Sterlite Technologies, among others will release quarterly earnings on April 29.

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    So far the strong quarterly earnings season has been supportive to the market. While the market undertone is positive, the extension of lockdowns and the continuous rise in cases could cap the upside. On Thursday, the global markets would react to the US Fed’s monetary policy outcome along with the President Joe Biden’s detailed outline of his infrastructure spending plan. On the domestic side, monthly F&O expiry and results of few heavyweights would be keenly tracked.

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened strong on April 28 with Nifty re-testing 15000 mark.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 510.62 points or 1.03% at 50244.46, and the Nifty was up 145.40 points or 0.98% at 15009.90. About 1151 shares have advanced, 201 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.

