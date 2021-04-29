Taking Stock: Indices end higher for 4th straight day amid monthly expiry

Benchmark indices ended with marginal gains and extended their winning streak to the fourth consecutive session on April 29, the monthly expiry.

At close, the Sensex was up 32.10 points or 0.06% at 49,765.94, and the Nifty was up 30.40 points or 0.20% at 14,894.90.

Sectorally, the metal index rose 4.5 percent, while auto and PSU bank indices fell 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

"The Index has taken a bit of a breather after crossing 15,000 earlier in the day. There was also a bout of profit-booking since today was the month-end expiry. The markets seem to be bullish and the Nifty has wings to move up further to levels closer to 15,100-15,200. Dips can be utilized to buy this market," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Hindalco Industries were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Losers included Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC and HCL Technologies.

Stocks & sectors

On the BSE, the metal index surged 5 percent, while the auto index slipped 1 percent. Selling was also seen in the capital goods, power and FMCG names.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in SAIL, ONGC and Pfizer.

A long buildup was seen in Hindalco, ONGC and Ramco Cements, while a short buildup was seen in Motherson Sumi, Tech Mahindra and Cipla.

More than 200 stocks, including SAIL, Vedanta, Tata Steel and KPIT Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE.

Technical View

The Nifty has been forming higher highs - higher lows from the last five trading sessions but formed a bearish candle on the daily scale.

"The Nifty has to continue to hold above 14,800 zones to witness an up move towards 15,000 and 15,150 zones, while on the downside support exists at 14,700 and 14,600 zones," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.