Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,000; ACC, Insecticides, L&T Infotech in focus

April 20, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 76.40 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 76.50.

“USDINR spot closed 24 paise higher at 76.50, after a late buying surge, due to FPI bids in the market. A sharp sell-off in local equities may have brought aggressive bids from FPIs and speculators," said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"With US bond yields marching higher with 10-year shy of 3%, level last seen in 2018, traders are becoming jittery, about being long Rupee."

"Over the near term, volatility can be high as USDINR trades with an upward bias and within a broad range of 76.20 and 76.80 on spot,” Anindya Banerjee added.