Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,000; ACC, Insecticides, L&T Infotech in focus

Indices open on positive note with Nifty above 17000
Indian rupee opens 10 paise higher at 76.40 per dollar
Indian markets likely to open on a positive note on the back of mixed global cues: ICICI Direct
Dollar scales fresh two-decade peak to yen, BOJ targets yields
Campus Activewear IPO to open on April 26
Sona Comstar announces strategic partnership with Enedym Inc
Gold hits over one-week low as firm Treasury yields, dollar dim appeal
ACC Q1 consolidated profit jumps 41% QoQ to Rs 396 crore; revenue grows 5% to Rs 4,427 crore
L&T Infotech Q4 profit rises 17% YoY to Rs 637 cr, revenue grows 31.6% to Rs 4,302 cr
Bharat Forge acquires 26% stake in Avaada MHVidarbha
Oil prices rise 1% after sinking in previous session
Petrol, diesel price remain steady for the 14th day
IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast by 80 bps to 8.2% for FY23
Asian Markets trade mixed; Nikkei, Straits Times up 0.5%, Shanghai Composite down 0.5%
Wall Street advances on earnings optimism, dovish rate rise remarks
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|56,812.49
|349.34
|+0.62%
|Nifty 50
|17,070.00
|111.35
|+0.66%
|Nifty Bank
|36,209.35
|-132.25
|-0.36%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Eicher Motors
|2,559.90
|105.05
|+4.28%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IndusInd Bank
|953.70
|-10.10
|-1.05%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10811.60
|196.40
|+1.85%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|36191.90
|-149.70
|-0.41%
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on April 20 with Nifty above 17000 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 213.80 points or 0.38% at 56676.95, and the Nifty was up 57.00 points or 0.34% at 17015.70. About 1458 shares have advanced, 512 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.
Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, HUL and HDFC Life.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 76.40 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 76.50.
“USDINR spot closed 24 paise higher at 76.50, after a late buying surge, due to FPI bids in the market. A sharp sell-off in local equities may have brought aggressive bids from FPIs and speculators," said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.
"With US bond yields marching higher with 10-year shy of 3%, level last seen in 2018, traders are becoming jittery, about being long Rupee."
"Over the near term, volatility can be high as USDINR trades with an upward bias and within a broad range of 76.20 and 76.80 on spot,” Anindya Banerjee added.
Although the trend continues to be positive, the oscillators are deeply overbought and hence the risk reward ratio for fresh buying is not favourable for Vaishali Pharma.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today on the back of mixed global cues. Investors await more earnings reports from Indian companies for cues. However, cut in global economic growth projection, high inflation, Russia-Ukraine war continue to spook investors.
US markets ended higher on the back of gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 260.09 points or 0.46% at 56723.24, and the Nifty was up 29.10 points or 0.17% at 16987.80.
Bond Yields Update:
Stocks To Watch
Dollar scales fresh two-decade peak:
The dollar climbed to a fresh two-decade peak to the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by more Federal Reserve officials pushing for sizeable interest rate hikes, while the Bank of Japan stepped into the market again to defend its ultra-low rate policy.
The greenback reached 129.43 yen for the first time since April 2002 before last trading 0.3% higher at 129.295.
Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, M&M Financial, Manappuram Finance in focus:
The Reserve Bank of India has asked non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to make additional disclosure in accordance with its framework for scale-based regulation of shadow lenders.
“These disclosures are in addition to and not in substitution of the disclosure requirements specified under other laws, regulations, or accounting and financial reporting standards,” the RBI said in a statement.
“More comprehensive disclosures than the minimum required are encouraged, especially if such disclosures significantly aid in the understanding of the financial position and performance.”
The disclosures pertain to regulatory requirements, exposure to sectors like real estate, capital market, intragroup exposures and exposures related to unhedged foreign currency among others. Click to Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 5,871.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 3,980.81 crore on April 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.