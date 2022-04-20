English
    April 20, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,000; ACC, Insecticides, L&T Infotech in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, HUL and HDFC Life.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex56,812.49349.34 +0.62%
      Nifty 5017,070.00111.35 +0.66%
      Nifty Bank36,209.35-132.25 -0.36%
      Nifty 50 17,070.00 111.35 (0.66%)
      Wed, Apr 20, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors2,559.90105.05 +4.28%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank953.70-10.10 -1.05%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto10811.60196.40 +1.85%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank36191.90-149.70 -0.41%


    • April 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • April 20, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on April 20 with Nifty above 17000 amid mixed global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 213.80 points or 0.38% at 56676.95, and the Nifty was up 57.00 points or 0.34% at 17015.70. About 1458 shares have advanced, 512 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.

      Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, HUL and HDFC Life.

    • April 20, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 76.40 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 76.50.

      “USDINR spot closed 24 paise higher at 76.50, after a late buying surge, due to FPI bids in the market. A sharp sell-off in local equities may have brought aggressive bids from FPIs and speculators," said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

      "With US bond yields marching higher with 10-year shy of 3%, level last seen in 2018, traders are becoming jittery, about being long Rupee."

      "Over the near term, volatility can be high as USDINR trades with an upward bias and within a broad range of 76.20 and 76.80 on spot,” Anindya Banerjee added.

    • April 20, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today on the back of mixed global cues. Investors await more earnings reports from Indian companies for cues. However, cut in global economic growth projection, high inflation, Russia-Ukraine war continue to spook investors.

      US markets ended higher on the back of gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.

    • April 20, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 260.09 points or 0.46% at 56723.24, and the Nifty was up 29.10 points or 0.17% at 16987.80.

    • April 20, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

      Bond Yields Update:

    • April 20, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      Stocks To Watch

    • April 20, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Dollar scales fresh two-decade peak:

      The dollar climbed to a fresh two-decade peak to the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by more Federal Reserve officials pushing for sizeable interest rate hikes, while the Bank of Japan stepped into the market again to defend its ultra-low rate policy.

      The greenback reached 129.43 yen for the first time since April 2002 before last trading 0.3% higher at 129.295.

    • April 20, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

      Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, M&M Financial, Manappuram Finance in focus:

      The Reserve Bank of India has asked non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to make additional disclosure in accordance with its framework for scale-based regulation of shadow lenders.

      “These disclosures are in addition to and not in substitution of the disclosure requirements specified under other laws, regulations, or accounting and financial reporting standards,” the RBI said in a statement.

      “More comprehensive disclosures than the minimum required are encouraged, especially if such disclosures significantly aid in the understanding of the financial position and performance.”

      The disclosures pertain to regulatory requirements, exposure to sectors like real estate, capital market, intragroup exposures and exposures related to unhedged foreign currency among others. Click to Read More

    • April 20, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 5,871.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 3,980.81 crore on April 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

