Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI likely to seek forensic audit of Infosys books amid whistleblower allegations

Following the whistleblower complaints that emerged last year, the regulator had initiated a probe into the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infosys (Image: Reuters)
Markets watchdog Sebi is likely to call for a forensic audit of the books of Infosys as it continues to probe whistleblower allegations of alleged financial irregularities at the company, according to sources.

Following the whistleblower complaints that emerged last year, the regulator had initiated a probe into the matter.

The sources said Sebi is likely to call for a forensic audit of Infosys' books to have a thorough understanding about the allegations.

In November, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said a probe was on into the Infosys matter.

At that time, he had also said one needs to ask either Nandan Nilekani or God on the IT major chairman's assertion about even God can't change the company's numbers.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), which comes under the corporate affairs ministry, is also looking into the allegations.

In October, Infosys informed stock exchanges about the anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Infosys #Market news #SEBI #whistleblower

