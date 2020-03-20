SEBI cracks down on market volatility, makes short selling tough

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 20 announced measures to make short-selling of stocks difficult in order to counter the market volatility caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The market regulator said it discussed with the stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories appropriate measures that may be taken in the existing circumstances, taking note of the continued abnormally high volatility in the market.

These measures, it noted in the release, will be effective from the beginning of trading on March 23, 2020, and said it will take further suitable action if needed.

As part of the measures, SEBI has proposed to raise margin for the non-F&O stocks to 40 percent in a phased manner. The proposed margins would only be applied in the cash market and may be applicable for a period of one month.

The market-wide position limit on F&O stocks may be cut to 50 percent, the regulator said in the release.

The regulator also said that the dynamic price bands for F&O stocks may be flexed only after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes from the time of meeting the existing criteria specified by stock exchanges for flexing.