Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Is your car’s safety stuck in red tape?

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to discuss why policy initiatives to shore up safety on Indian roads has been tangled up in red tape, much the detriment of commuters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led government comes to a close later this year, several of its promises aimed towards reforming the automotive sector remains a pipe dream.

The National Automotive Board (NAB) is one such initiative that is stuck since its proposal during the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) rule in 2011. Though taken up by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime, the quasi-public corporation, which was to steer, coordinate and synergise efforts of the government in on-going and new initiatives, is yet to take off completely.

The Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Programme (BNVSAP), under which cars were to be awarded star ratings based on their safety performance, is also in cold storage.

First Published on Jan 8, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #automotive #BNVSAP #car #government #industry #Market #Moneycontrol #NDA #regulation #Reporter’s Take #rules #safety #Scheme #UPA #video #world

