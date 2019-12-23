App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jharkhand
INC+ : 43
BJP : 27

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco System share price jumps 6% after HAECO extends partnership with co

HAECO extended its partnership with Ramco to bring the global software specialist’s advanced Aviation solutions to four more business units in Hong Kong, Xiamen and Jinjiang.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Ramco System jumped over 6 percent intraday on December 23 after HAECO extends its partnership with Ramco to bring the global software specialist’s advanced Aviation solutions to four more business units in Hong Kong, Xiamen and Jinjiang.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO Group), announced it will continue to work with Ramco Systems to bring the global software specialist’s advanced Aviation solutions to four more business units in Hong Kong, Xiamen and Jinjiang, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

HAECO’s partnership with Ramco began last year when HAECO ITM Ltd, a HAECO Group company which provides inventory technical management solutions, adopted Ramco’s Aviation Suite. The proprietary platform is equipped with advanced supply chain planning and optimisation, covering Customer Contract Management, Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management, Financial Management, and Component Engineering including Reliability Management.

Close

"We are delighted by this partnership with HAECO. As well as expanding our MRO footprint in Greater China, this partnership symbolises the trust that our clients place in us to support their current as well as future business needs. Ramco’s user-friendly, intelligent and bot-ready solutions will allow partners such as HAECO to accelerate their entire digitisation process," said Virender Aggarwal, CEO at Ramco Systems.

related news

At 12:40 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 151.15, up Rs 9.50, or 6.71 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 152.90 and an intraday low of Rs 143.10.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ramco System

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.