Ramco System share price jumps 6% after HAECO extends partnership with co

Share price of Ramco System jumped over 6 percent intraday on December 23 after HAECO extends its partnership with Ramco to bring the global software specialist’s advanced Aviation solutions to four more business units in Hong Kong, Xiamen and Jinjiang.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO Group), announced it will continue to work with Ramco Systems to bring the global software specialist’s advanced Aviation solutions to four more business units in Hong Kong, Xiamen and Jinjiang, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

HAECO’s partnership with Ramco began last year when HAECO ITM Ltd, a HAECO Group company which provides inventory technical management solutions, adopted Ramco’s Aviation Suite. The proprietary platform is equipped with advanced supply chain planning and optimisation, covering Customer Contract Management, Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management, Financial Management, and Component Engineering including Reliability Management.

"We are delighted by this partnership with HAECO. As well as expanding our MRO footprint in Greater China, this partnership symbolises the trust that our clients place in us to support their current as well as future business needs. Ramco’s user-friendly, intelligent and bot-ready solutions will allow partners such as HAECO to accelerate their entire digitisation process," said Virender Aggarwal, CEO at Ramco Systems.