    Paytm slumps 9% as large block deals take place on bourses

    Around 2.1 crore shares of Paytm, which represents 3.4 percent stake in equity, changed hands through block deal.

    February 10, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
    Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications slumped more than nine percent on February 10 after large block deals took place on the bourses, reported CNBC-TV18.

    At 1:54 pm, shares of the company were trading 8.05  percent lower at Rs 655.2 on the BSE.

