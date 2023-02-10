Paytm slumps 9% as large block deals take place on bourses

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company had achieved operating profitability in Q3

Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications slumped more than nine percent on February 10 after large block deals took place on the bourses, reported CNBC-TV18.

Around 2.1 crore shares of Paytm, which represents 3.4 percent stake in equity, changed hands through block deal.

At 1:54 pm, shares of the company were trading 8.05 percent lower at Rs 655.2 on the BSE.

A news report said citing sources that the Chinese multinational Alibaba has sold its entire stake in Paytm in today's block deal. With this sale, Alibaba is no longer a stakeholder in Paytm. The company had sold around 3.1 per cent of 6.26 per cent equity in Paytm in January.

This latest deal almost completes Alibaba's exit from India since it had earlier sold its stakes in Zomato and BigBasket, the report added.

Earlier this week, the Paytm parent reported its quarterly numbers. Revenue surged 41 percent to Rs 2,062 crore in the December quarter as compared with the year-ago period, while net loss narrowed to Rs 392 crore.

The digital payments and financial services company's loss in the corresponding period last year was Rs 778 crore, whereas it stood at Rs 572 crore in the September quarter.

In a letter to shareholders, Paytm founder and chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company had achieved operating profitability in Q3, which is three quarters ahead of the guidance which was for the September quarter.

Goldman Sachs had said it expects profit to sustain along with strong traction in disbursals, operating leverage and UPI reimbursement, while it has also raised its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) estimate by 30 percent and 14 percent for FY24 and FY25, respectively, on the back of significantly stronger Q3.