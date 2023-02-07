English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Tata Steel earnings decoded
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Paytm shares gain 10% after 41% surge in Q3 revenue comes as a 'surprise'

    In a letter to shareholders, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the company had achieved operating profitability in Q3, which is three quarters ahead of the guidance which was for the September quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, climbed on February 7 after the company’s December quarter earnings performance enthused investors.

    As of 11.55am, the stock traded up 10 percent at Rs 613 on the BSE.

    Paytm’s revenue surged 41 percent to Rs 2,062 crore in the December quarter (Q3), compared to the year-ago period, while net loss narrowed to Rs 392 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

    The digital payments and financial services company's loss in the corresponding period last year was Rs 778 crore, whereas it stood at Rs 572 crore in the September quarter, Paytm said.