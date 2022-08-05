English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Options Trade | An earnings-based non-directional options strategy in State Bank of India

    State Bank of India is expected to remain sideways within our range. An Iron Condor trade to capitalise on high volatility

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    August 05, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST
    Options Trade | An earnings-based non-directional options strategy in State Bank of India

    State Bank of India: State Bank of India to sell entire stake in HDFC Venture Capital, to HDFC. The country's largest lender signed an agreement for sale of entire 97,500 equity shares held in HDFC Venture Capital, to HDFC. The cash consideration will be Rs 9.75 lakh and the transaction is expected to be completed by August 11.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Your one-minute guide to MPC deliberations

      Aug 4, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How to trade on RBI policy day, IndiGo flying high, Devyani International baking it big, sparks fly on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, Start up Street, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers