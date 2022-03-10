Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

Representative Image

Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oilinto a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

"We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels," Ambassador Yousuf Al Otaiba said in a statement tweeted by the UAE Embassy in Washington.

The UAE and neighbour Saudi Arabia are among the few members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with spare capacity that could increase output.

The United States has called on oil producers worldwide to increase production if they can.

"In this moment of crisis we need more supply," U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told attendees at an industry event in Houston.

"Right now we need oil and gas production to rise to meet current demand."

Additional supply from OPEC could compensate for some supply shortfalls created by disruption to Russia's oil sales by economic sanctions imposed by the United States and other governments.

"That (potential output hike) is not nothing. They (UAE) can probably bring about 800,000 barrels to the market very quickly, even immediately, bringing us one-seventh of the way there in replacing Russian supply," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

OPEC's language shifted this week when its Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said supply is increasingly lagging behind demand.