English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Market Live: Oil Cos Betting Big On Renewable Energy
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil prices edge up on strong US economic data, Chinese demand hope

    Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $81.22 per barrel, a 0.3% gain.

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST
    Oil

    Oil

    Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.

    Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $81.22 per barrel, a 0.3% gain.

    Both benchmarks had gained more than 1% on Thursday. Brent was on track to post its second weekly rise if gains held.

    Improving gross domestic product and inflation data in the United States provided hope that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes, reducing fear of curtailment in economic activity and consequent oil demand.