English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil declines as traders weigh G-7 crude ban, Saudi price cuts

    West Texas Intermediate fell toward $109 a barrel after closing at a six-week high on Friday.

    Bloomberg
    May 09, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Oil declined as the week’s trading kicked off as investors weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian crude against a cut in official prices by Saudi Arabia and China’s lockdowns.


    West Texas Intermediate fell toward $109 a barrel after closing at a six-week high on Friday. The leaders of the most-industrialized countries made the vow in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine after holding a video call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday. A similar plan by the European Union has yet to be agreed as some members object.


    Saudi Arabia cut prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on consumption in the top importer. State-controlled Saudi Aramco lowered prices for the first time in four months, dropping its key Arab Light grade for next month’s flows to $4.40 a barrel above the benchmark it uses.


    Crude has had a tempestuous year as Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor upended global commodity markets, lifting prices. The U.S. and the U.K. have already moved to ban imports of Russian fuel in response to the assault, but the weekend pledge by the G-7 will increase the pressure on Moscow further. Raw material prices have also been buffeted as leading central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve tighten policy to quell a powerful surge in inflation.


    The G-7 leaders will “commit to phase out our dependency on Russian energy, including by phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil,” they said. “We will ensure that we do so in a timely and orderly fashion, and in ways that provide time for the world to secure alternative supplies.”

    Close

    Related stories


    The plan by the EU to follow suit with its own ban on Russian crude remains under discussion amid objections from Hungary. A meeting of the bloc’s 27 ambassadors ended on Sunday without an agreement, with talks expected to resume in the coming days. A ban on shipping Russian oil to third countries may also be delayed until G-7 countries commit to similar measures.


    China’s repeated attempts to halt Covid-19 outbreaks with the lockdown of urban centers including the key hub of Shanghai have curbed energy consumption. Highlighting the economic damage, Premier Li Keqiang warned at the weekend of a “complicated and grave” employment situation.

    Still, oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices commanding a premium to those further out. The spread between Brent’s two nearest December contracts was holding well above $13 a barrel, close to the level seen in the initial weeks after Russia began its invasion.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC #Saudi
    first published: May 9, 2022 06:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.