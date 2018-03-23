Oil could spike higher due to declining inventories & geopolitical risk: ANZ Research

There has been a big move seen in crude market. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Daniel Hynes, Senior Commodity Strategist at ANZ Research spoke about the current trend in commodities market.

It is a volatile period. The global trade conflict going on at the moment is certainly providing a lot of volatility and has some pretty wide ramifications for the oil market, he said.

I think the market certainly is in a position where it could certainly spike higher due to the declining inventories and the real possibility of geopolitical risk causing some sort of supply side disruption, he added.

The issues around the trade conflict certainly rises the risk of the US becoming even tougher on Iran and the renegotiation of that nuclear agreement, said Hynes.

That could represent a shift in a potential sanctions around these exports. It is certainly conducive to spike in prices, he further mentioned.