App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nouriel 'Dr. Doom' Roubini predicts recession in 2020

Roubini has said it is “a scary time for the global economy” even though the sentiment in stock markets does not reflect it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A combination of the US-China trade standoff and a potential spike in oil prices could sink the global economy into a recession in 2020 if geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, according to renowned economist Nouriel Roubini.

The global economy grew at 2.6 percent in the last quarter, according to the World Bank which expects it to grow at 2.7 percent in 2020.

Roubini became famous for predicting the 2008 global financial crisis even though his dreary forecasts then earned him the sobriquet “Dr. Doom”. He, however, likes to call himself a realist.

Close

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Roubini has said it is “a scary time for the global economy” even though the sentiment in stock markets does not reflect it.

related news

What’s worse, he said, is that markets’ expectation that central banks would step in to support the global economy may not materialize as they lack conventional options such as cutting interest rates – given that they are already near zero in several countries. Further, the high levels of debt in many developed countries could pose a problem, he added.

Central banks will have to resort to “unconventional” policies, hinting at the need to adopt radical moves such as putting money directly into the hands of people – a move described dramatically in economic literature as dropping money from helicopters.

Roubini also had a dire warning on how the US-China trade war would pan out, saying that the world was in a “deglobalization” phase and that negotiations between the two countries would collapse.

“This divorce is going to get ugly compared to the divorce between the U.S. and the Soviet Union,” he said, adding that other countries would have to choose whom they want to align with.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:36 am

tags #China #global market #Iran #Oil prices #recession #US

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.