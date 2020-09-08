New-age investors raise stake in over 170 companies in Q1; 11 of them turn multibaggers

The influx of retail investors into the market in 2020 suggests that the new-age millennials have the cash and are not afraid of taking risk. Retail investors raised stake in more than 170 companies in the June quarter.

The stocks of 11 of them have gained more than 100 percent in 2020 so far.

The new-age investors seem like millennials in nature. They are no longer conservative and want to explore new options for generating alpha.

According to a media report, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) showed that investors opened a record 2.4 million demat accounts in the June quarter, or 5.6 percent of the total number of such accounts, reflecting the growing retail participation in stock markets. In the six months ended June 30, 3.9 million accounts were added.

Stocks that have more than doubled so far in the year 2020 include names like Aarti Drugs, AGC Network, Suzlon, Dixon Technologies, Granules India, and Eveready Industries.

Experts are of the view that most of the stocks in the list are from the small & midcaps space. They are at best trading play and investors should book profits while stocks like Dixon Technologies, Aarti Drugs, Vaibhav Global, and Granules India.

“Of the 12 stocks under consideration, 3 are penny stocks, 5 are going through turbulent times due to various reasons. Investors cannot consider these stocks worthy of long-term investment based on current financial strength or promoter pledges or poor financial performance,” Tejas Khoday, CEO and Co-Founder, FYERS told Moneycontrol.

“The best stocks among these 12 would be Dixon Technologies, Aarti Drugs, Vaibhav Global and Granules India. Traders who have chosen the first set of 8 stocks have gone with the flow and made money,” he said.

Small & Midcaps top picks:

Retail investors raised stake in 173 companies and about 17 percent of them are in the large-cap space with a market cap of over Rs 20,000 cr while almost 80 percent of the companies are from the small, mid, and micro-cap space, data from AceEquity showed.