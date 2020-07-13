Nandan Nilekani's family offloads shares in Clariant Chemicals, Kotak MF sells stake in Arvind Fashions RE

Nandan Nilekani's family members on July 13 have offloaded 2.67 percent equity stake in chemical manufacturing company Clariant Chemicals via open market transactions.

Infosys' co-founder Nandan Nilekani's son Nihar sold 1,92,012 shares in the company at Rs 558.29 per share. Daughter Janhavi sold 2,26,000 shares at Rs 551.35 per share and wife Rohini sold 2 lakh shares at Rs 546.17 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

In total, Nilkeni's family members sold 6,18,012 shares, or 2.67 percent stake, in Clariant Chemicals.

The Switzerland-based specialty chemicals manufacturing company's share price was locked in at Rs 583.55 -- the 20 percent upper circuit limit -- after announcement of a special dividend of Rs 140 per share on July 13.

The manaagement announced the dividend after selling of the Masterbatches business to PolyOne Polymers India on a going concern basis by way of a slump sale.

Among other deals, Kotak Standard Multicap Fund offloaded 4,83,404 Rights Entitlement shares of Arvind Fashions at Rs 36.26 per share.