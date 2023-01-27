English
    Mercedes-Benz India has done a great job in promoting mutual fund SIPs: A. Balasubramanian

    Strap: The chief of one of India’s biggest asset management companies said he takes inspiration from the simple dressing style of late Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs, and spoke about how he manages stress while working long hours.

    Nickey Mirchandani
    January 27, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC MD & CEO A Balasubramanian

    A. Balasubramanian, the managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, weighed in on remarks by a Mercedes-Benz India executive’s comments on Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

    Santosh Iyer, the current Mercedes-Benz India chief executive officer Santosh Iyer, had said in published remarks before taking the helm that SIPs posed competition to the luxury car maker.

    “In fact, he has made people realize two things. One, you can buy a Mercedes car by investing in an SIP, and in a way, he has promoted SIP as a concept,” Balasubramanian said.

    Edited excerpts: