you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex hits 3-week low, Nifty ends below 10,600

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 179.47 points to 35,037.64 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 82.30 points to 10,589.10 while the Nifty Midcap index dropped nearly 2 percent on weak market breadth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Benchmark indices ended sharply lower on the expiry day of June futures & options contracts, dragged by banking & financials and Reliance Industries. Weakness in the rupee and lingering trade tensions between the US and China also dented market sentiment.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #Market Edge

