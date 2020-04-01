Market tracker | These 8 stocks are approaching their 52-week highs

The market continues to trade lower due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. Most stocks, including bluechips, are witnessing a free fall in this mayhem.

Despite the panic selling on exchanges, there are some counters that are just sniffing distance from their 52-week highs. Some have even touched fresh highs in intraday trade on March 31.

We filtered stocks on the following parameters:

- Stocks that either touched or just 15 percent away from their 52-week highs as on March 31

- We eliminated companies whose current market capitalisation was less than Rs 1,500 crore

- We chose companies whose debt-to-equity ratio was zero and with a positive free cash flow

Only eight companies made the final cut from the BSE universe. These stocks encompass sectors like healthcare, FMCG and paints.

