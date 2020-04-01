Market tracker | These 8 stocks are approaching their 52-week highs

Only eight companies made the final cut from the BSE universe. These stocks encompass sectors like healthcare, FMCG and paints
The market continues to trade lower due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. Most stocks, including bluechips, are witnessing a free fall in this mayhem.
Despite the panic selling on exchanges, there are some counters that are just sniffing distance from their 52-week highs. Some have even touched fresh highs in intraday trade on March 31.
We filtered stocks on the following parameters:
- Stocks that either touched or just 15 percent away from their 52-week highs as on March 31
- We eliminated companies whose current market capitalisation was less than Rs 1,500 crore
- We chose companies whose debt-to-equity ratio was zero and with a positive free cash flow
Only eight companies made the final cut from the BSE universe. These stocks encompass sectors like healthcare, FMCG and paints.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!