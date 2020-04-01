App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market tracker | These 8 stocks are approaching their 52-week highs

Only eight companies made the final cut from the BSE universe. These stocks encompass sectors like healthcare, FMCG and paints

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala

The market continues to trade lower due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. Most stocks, including bluechips, are witnessing a free fall in this mayhem.


Despite the panic selling on exchanges, there are some counters that are just sniffing distance from their 52-week highs. Some have even touched fresh highs in intraday trade on March 31.


We filtered stocks on the following parameters:
- Stocks that either touched or just 15 percent away from their 52-week highs as on March 31
- We eliminated companies whose current market capitalisation was less than Rs 1,500 crore
- We chose companies whose debt-to-equity ratio was zero and with a positive free cash flow


Only eight companies made the final cut from the BSE universe. These stocks encompass sectors like healthcare, FMCG and paints.


52-week high April12020

  



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Market #Moneycontrol Datawatch

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.