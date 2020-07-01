Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher; Bajaj Finance, UPL top gainers

Live now
Jul 01, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee trades lower: Indian rupee trading marginally lower at 75.54 per dollar, amid positive domestic equity market. It opened flat at 75.51 per dollar against previous close of 75.50.
Steel Strips Wheels bags orders: The company bagged firm export orders for over 10700 wheels for US caravan Trailer Market to be executed in the month of July & August from its Chennai plant.
Buzzing Stock: Glenmark Pharma share price tumbled almost 5 percent after Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA was charged for conspiring to fix prices for generic drugs, the US Justice Department said in a statement, a Reuters report said. Glenmark allegedly conspired with pharmaceutical maker Apotex Corp and other generic drug companies to increase the prices of cholesterol medication pravastatin and other generic drugs, the department said.
Glenmark said it strongly disagreed with the charge. “We will continue to vigorously defend against these allegations that we know to be false, and we are confident the overwhelming evidence will make that clear,” the company said in a statement. The charge was filed in US District Court in Philadelphia. The price-fixing conspiracy allegedly took place from 2013 to 2015 and caused a loss to victims of at least $200 million, according to the department.
Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking: Vodafone Idea ARPU for Q4FY20 improved to Rs 121 against Rs 109 in Q3FY20, due to prepaid tariff hike effective from December 2019. Further impact of tariff hikes in December 2019 will flow in coming months. Overall, Vodafone Idea's result was better than street estimates in terms of revenue, ARPU, EBIDTA and EBIDTA margins.
Among all the three leading telecom operators, only Vodafone Idea lost subscribers to 291 million in Q4FY20 from 304 million in Q3FY20. It reported double digit ARPU growth of 11 percent QoQ. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s ARPU grew by 1.7 percent and 14.1 percent QoQ respectively. Vodafone Idea's ability to continue as a going concern is highly dependent on a positive outcome on AGR matter before the Supreme Court for the payment in installments. Favourable Supreme Court ruling, improvement in ARPU, reduction in loss of market share and any major investment by a big tech investor will be the key triggers for upside in the stock.
India's June Manufacturing PMI comes in at 47.2 against 30.8 MoM
Bank Nifty added a percent led by gains from Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, PNB and Bank of Baroda.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:
Nifty managed to defend 10,300 on a closing basis on June 30. It was a day of boredom for our markets and as we alluded in the previous article as well, the market is lacking clear direction. Hence, the commentary more or less remains the same.
We continue to remain hopeful as long as 10,194 is not broken convincingly and a positive trigger on global or domestic front would take this market higher. Support can be seen at 10,250-10,194 levels; whereas on the higher side, the upward momentum will get resumed above 10,400-10,450.
NTPC start Unit-2 of hydro-electric project: Unit-2 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 01.07.2020. With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 62,086 MW.