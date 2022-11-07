Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices; Asia Pacific markets trade higher

Wipro names Christopher Smith as MD, Australia and New Zealand
Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced today the appointment of Christopher Smith as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). Christopher has over two decades of IT and Telecommunications experience in USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia. He joins from Telstra, where he was the Group Owner of Telstra Purple, the largest Australian owned technology Services Company, the company said in a press release.