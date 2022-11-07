English
    November 07, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices; Asia Pacific markets trade higher

    Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 98 points

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,950.360.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,117.150.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank41,258.450.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,117.15 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Nov 07, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris3,833.25242.85 +6.76%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,588.90-57.45 -2.17%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6324.15255.40 +4.21%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28693.05-102.70 -0.36%


    • November 07, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

      Wipro names Christopher Smith as MD, Australia and New Zealand

      Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced today the appointment of Christopher Smith as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). Christopher has over two decades of IT and Telecommunications experience in USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia. He joins from Telstra, where he was the Group Owner of Telstra Purple, the largest Australian owned technology Services Company, the company said in a press release.

    • November 07, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      SBI targeting loan growth of 14%-16% in FY23, says Chairman Dinesh Khara

      State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is targeting double-digit loan growth between 14-16 percent in the current financial year, Chairman Dinesh Khara said on November 5. “This quarter was a busy season. That is why we had a strong credit growth. But I still expect, going by the current trend, we should have credit growth of 14-16 percent in the current financial year,” Khara said at a press briefing in Mumbai post the announcement of the bank's July-September results. Read more

    • November 07, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

      Tata Motors hikes prices of passenger vehicles

      Home grown automaker Tata Motors on November 5 announced a marginal price hike across its passenger vehicles (PVs). "Effective November 7, 2022, the weighted average increase will be 0.9 percent, depending on the variant and model," the company said in a statement. The automaker said that it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.

    • November 07, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

      Asian Markets Update

      Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose early on Monday as investors digested the latest US jobs report and look ahead to the midterm elections. The Nikkei 225 in Japan is 1.21 percent higher and the Topix has also gained 1 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi is up 0.71 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.43 percent higher in Australia. 

    • November 07, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

      Oil prices falls as China sticks to strict Covid policy

      Oil prices fell more than 2 percent at the start of Asia trade on Monday after China reiterated its commitment to a strict Covid containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures dropped $1.58, or 1.6 percent, to $96.99 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.84 a barrel, down $1.77, or 1.9 percent.

    • November 07, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Four IPOs open this week to raise Rs 5,020 crore as market stays buoyant

      Archean Chemicals and Five Star Business will both open for subscription on November 9 and close on November 11, while their anchor books open on November 7 and shares will be listed on exchanges on November 21. Kaynes Technology India Ltd's IPO opens on November 10 and closes on November 14. Inox Energy Services Ltd issue will open on November 11 and close on November 15.

    • November 07, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      Wall Street on Friday and US jobs data update

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.26 percent to 32,403.22, the S&P 500 gained 1.36 percent to 3,770.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.28 percent to 10,475.25, after October jobs report.

      US job growth increased more than expected in October, but the pace is slowing and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, suggesting some loosening in labour market conditions. The survey of establishments showed nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month, the smallest gain since December 2020. Data for September was revised higher to show 315,000 jobs added instead of 263,000 as previously reported.

    • November 07, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

      India's forex kitty swells by $6.56 billion to $531 billion

      India's forex reserves increased by $6.561 billion to reach $531.081 billion for the week ended October 28, the RBI said on Friday. The overall reserves, which have been on a declining spree, had dropped by $3.847 billion to $524.52 billion in the previous reporting week.

      Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $5.772 billion to $470.847 billion during the week to October 28, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

    • November 07, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      FII and DII data on November 4

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,436.25 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 548.59 crore on November 4, as per provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange.

    • November 07, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      SGX Nifty

      Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 98 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,301 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

    • November 07, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

      Dalal Street will be watching out for these results today

      New-age tech companies PB Fintech (Policybazaar) and Paytm will be in focus, ahead of their pre-IPO lock-in expiry too

    • November 07, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

      Indian Markets On Friday

      Indian benchmark indices ended on positive note in the volatile session on November 4.

      At close, the Sensex was up 113.95 points at 60,950.36. Nifty was up 64.50 points at 18,117.20. About 1997 shares advanced, 1356 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged.

      Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and JSW Steel were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers included Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, BPCL, Cipla and HDFC Life.

      Among sectors, metal index was up 4 percent and PSU Bank index was up 1 percent, while pharma index was down 1 percent. The BSE midcap index ended on flat note, and smallcap index up 0.4 percent.

