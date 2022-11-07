Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices; Asia Pacific markets trade higher

November 07, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

Wall Street on Friday and US jobs data update

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.26 percent to 32,403.22, the S&P 500 gained 1.36 percent to 3,770.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.28 percent to 10,475.25, after October jobs report.

US job growth increased more than expected in October, but the pace is slowing and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, suggesting some loosening in labour market conditions. The survey of establishments showed nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month, the smallest gain since December 2020. Data for September was revised higher to show 315,000 jobs added instead of 263,000 as previously reported.