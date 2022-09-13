Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up opening for Indian indices

September 13, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Retail inflation rises back to 7% in August

India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on September 12. Investors will be closely tracking if the spike in inflation number affects market sentiment today.

Rahul Bajoria, MD & Chief India Economist, Barclays said, “CPI inflation came in higher than our forecast in August, as a seasonal rise in food prices was greater than our estimate. September CPI is tracking around 7.1 percent YoY, and we now we expect the RBI to front load its hiking with a 50 bps rate rise at the next MPC (30 September), likely being the terminal hike in the cycle.”

“If inflation remains sticky, we believe the RBI can continue hiking in December, although we now expect no action in December, as things stand,” he added.