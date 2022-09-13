English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 13, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up opening for Indian indices

    Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 110 points on Tuesday

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,115.130.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,936.350.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank40,574.000.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,936.35 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Sep 13, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Ports938.5031.65 +3.49%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India231.50-6.10 -2.57%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29131.20407.20 +1.42%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto13256.1036.50 +0.28%


    • September 13, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

      CLSA on M&M

      -Buy rating, Target raised to Rs 1,567 per share
      -XUV400 launched to take on rival Nexon EV
      -More electric SUVs to follow based on the company’s Inglo platform
      -Higher volume forecast leads to a 3-5% increase in earnings estimates

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 13, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

      Credit Suisse on Diagnostic Companies

      -Industry at the cusp of a perfect storm
      -Initiate Underperform call on Dr LalPathlabs, target at Rs 1,400 per share
      -Resume Underperform rating on Metropolis, target at Rs 1,165 per share
      -Industry has high ROCE currently and low entry barriers on limited cap requirement
      -Expect ROCE to settle down to 20-25 percent by FY27, implying margin of 20 percent
      -Expect margin to steadily contract by a further 300-400 bps by FY27

    • September 13, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Macquarie on Tata Motors

      -Outperform rating, Target at Rs 503 per share
      -Tiago EV is an attractive opportunity in the entry-level segment
      -Margin may move higher with easing commodity prices and operating leverage
      -Healthy order book for JLR bodes well for earnings

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 13, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      JPMorgan on Titan

      -Overweight rating, Target at Rs 2,800 per share
      -Caratlane is a 'Diamond' in the making
      -Caratlane has pivoted more towards an omni-channel model
      -Currently ascribe Rs 120 per share value for CL in the target price

    • September 13, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

      Retail inflation rises back to 7% in August

      India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on September 12. Investors will be closely tracking if the spike in inflation number affects market sentiment today.

      Rahul Bajoria, MD & Chief India Economist, Barclays said, “CPI inflation came in higher than our forecast in August, as a seasonal rise in food prices was greater than our estimate. September CPI is tracking around 7.1 percent YoY, and we now we expect the RBI to front load its hiking with a 50 bps rate rise at the next MPC (30 September), likely being the terminal hike in the cycle.”

      “If inflation remains sticky, we believe the RBI can continue hiking in December, although we now expect no action in December, as things stand,” he added.

    • September 13, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

      Crude oil update

      Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors are worried about tight supply ahead of the winter heating season in the Northern Hemisphere. Brent crude rose 5 cents to $94.05 a barrel by 0006 GMT, while WTI crude rose 7 cents to $87.85 a barrel.

    • September 13, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

      Fund flow on September 12

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,049.65 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 890.51 crore, as per data available on the NSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 13, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

      Abrdn Plc to sell 43 million shares in HDFC Life via block deal

      Abrdn Plc, Edinburg-based finance and insurance company, is expected to offload 43 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company in the price band of Rs 564-578.5 per share, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.The share sale is likely to happen through a block deal.

    • September 13, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      Wall Street on Monday

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.63 points, or 0.71 percent, to 32,381.34, the S&P 500 gained 43.05 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,110.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.10 points, or 1.27 percent, to 12,266.41. Ukraine making progress against Russia in the war, came in as a positive news for investors.

      Wall Street on Monday The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.63 points, or 0.71 percent, to 32,381.34, the S&P 500 gained 43.05 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,110.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.10 points, or 1.27 percent, to 12,266.41. Ukraine making progress against Russia in the war, came in as a positive news for investors.
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.