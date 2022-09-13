Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up opening for Indian indices

Stocks to Watch Today | TCS, HDFC Life Insurance, Muthoot Capital and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.
CLSA on M&M: Buy rating, Target raised to Rs 1,567 per share
Macquarie on Tata Motors: Outperform rating, Target at Rs 503 per share
JPMorgan on Titan: Overweight rating, Target at Rs 2,800 per share
If inflation remains sticky, we believe the RBI can continue hiking in December: Experts
Oil prices edge up
HDFC Life in focus: Abrdn Plc to sell 43 million shares
Wall Street closed higher on Monday
Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 110 points
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,115.13
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,936.35
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|40,574.00
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Ports
|938.50
|31.65
|+3.49%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Coal India
|231.50
|-6.10
|-2.57%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|29131.20
|407.20
|+1.42%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|13256.10
|36.50
|+0.28%
CLSA on M&M
-Buy rating, Target raised to Rs 1,567 per share
-XUV400 launched to take on rival Nexon EV
-More electric SUVs to follow based on the company’s Inglo platform
-Higher volume forecast leads to a 3-5% increase in earnings estimates
The oil ministry has sought a compensation of 280 billion rupees, but the finance ministry is agreeing to only about a 200 billion cash payout, the people said, asking not to be identified as the…
Credit Suisse on Diagnostic Companies
-Industry at the cusp of a perfect storm
-Initiate Underperform call on Dr LalPathlabs, target at Rs 1,400 per share
-Resume Underperform rating on Metropolis, target at Rs 1,165 per share
-Industry has high ROCE currently and low entry barriers on limited cap requirement
-Expect ROCE to settle down to 20-25 percent by FY27, implying margin of 20 percent
-Expect margin to steadily contract by a further 300-400 bps by FY27
Macquarie on Tata Motors
-Outperform rating, Target at Rs 503 per share
-Tiago EV is an attractive opportunity in the entry-level segment
-Margin may move higher with easing commodity prices and operating leverage
-Healthy order book for JLR bodes well for earnings
JPMorgan on Titan
-Overweight rating, Target at Rs 2,800 per share
-Caratlane is a 'Diamond' in the making
-Caratlane has pivoted more towards an omni-channel model
-Currently ascribe Rs 120 per share value for CL in the target price
Retail inflation rises back to 7% in August
India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on September 12. Investors will be closely tracking if the spike in inflation number affects market sentiment today.
Rahul Bajoria, MD & Chief India Economist, Barclays said, “CPI inflation came in higher than our forecast in August, as a seasonal rise in food prices was greater than our estimate. September CPI is tracking around 7.1 percent YoY, and we now we expect the RBI to front load its hiking with a 50 bps rate rise at the next MPC (30 September), likely being the terminal hike in the cycle.”
“If inflation remains sticky, we believe the RBI can continue hiking in December, although we now expect no action in December, as things stand,” he added.
Crude oil update
Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors are worried about tight supply ahead of the winter heating season in the Northern Hemisphere. Brent crude rose 5 cents to $94.05 a barrel by 0006 GMT, while WTI crude rose 7 cents to $87.85 a barrel.
Fund flow on September 12
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,049.65 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 890.51 crore, as per data available on the NSE.
Abrdn Plc to sell 43 million shares in HDFC Life via block deal
Abrdn Plc, Edinburg-based finance and insurance company, is expected to offload 43 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company in the price band of Rs 564-578.5 per share, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.The share sale is likely to happen through a block deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.63 points, or 0.71 percent, to 32,381.34, the S&P 500 gained 43.05 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,110.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.10 points, or 1.27 percent, to 12,266.41. Ukraine making progress against Russia in the war, came in as a positive news for investors.