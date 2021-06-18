MARKET NEWS

June 18, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low dragged by metal, auto, energy stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with metal, realty, oil & gas and power indices shed 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex51,868.85-454.48 -0.87%
    Nifty 5015,534.55-156.85 -1.00%
    Nifty Bank34,174.45-430.95 -1.25%
    Nifty 50 15,534.55 -156.85 (-1.00%)
    Fri, Jun 18, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports653.506.60 +1.02%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    JSW Steel665.00-31.35 -4.50%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT28432.70-178.65 -0.62%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2330.90-91.35 -3.77%


  • June 18, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

    Khadim India stock price hits 52-week high:

    Khadim India share price jumped over 12 percent on June 18, a day after the company reported a net profit of Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a net loss of Rs 19.88 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company's sales jumped 70.62 percent to Rs 269.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 158.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

  • June 18, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

    Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services:

    INR leads the EM Asia FX pack in losses today as the markets digest the hawkish FOMC with the median dot chart now indicating two rate hikes in 2023. This has help push the broad dollar up another 0.7% (currently at 91.65), implying pressure on EM currencies, led by high beta ones. 

    This comes in conjunction with RBI’s reiteration of its FX stance in yesterday’s bulletin, where it indicated that FX reserves are still not adequate enough when seen in the light of cross country comparison ratios, high net international investment position of (-)12.9% of GDP and random shocks amid heightened global uncertainty --  all of it implying that RBI’s tactical FX intervention in FX will be biased towards dollar purchases, keeping INR subdued/EM underperformer even in case of healthy EM flows.

  • June 18, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened flat at 74.10 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 74.08, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. On June 17, rupee ended 76 paise lower at 74.08 per dollar against its Wednesday's close of 73.32.

  • June 18, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices erased opening gains and trading near the day's low dragged by the metal, power and oil & gas.

    The Sensex was down 189.84 points or 0.36% at 52133.49, and the Nifty was down 68.60 points or 0.44% at 15622.80.

    Adani Ports, Infosys, Divis Labs, HDFC Life and HCL Tech were among major gainers, while losers were ONGC, JSW Steel, UPL, Tata Steel and Tata Motors.

    All the sectoral indices were trading in the red.

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Macro signals continue to be mixed. While rising CPI inflation (6.3% in May) is a major concern, the performance of agriculture & advance tax numbers (up 150% in Q1 FY22) are positives. In spite of restrictions imposed in Q1, the GDP growth in FY 22 is likely to touch 9.5% with above 25% growth in corporate earnings. 

    Even though the market is exhibiting resilience, investors should be prepared for around 5% correction. From the global market perspective, it appears that markets have digested the mildly hawkish signal from the Fed. The US 10-year bond yield cooling-off from the high of 1.58 % touched after the Fed announcement to around 1.5% now is an indication that stock markets have shrugged off inflation fears for now.

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Market Updates:

    Benchmark indices erased opening gains and trading flat dragged by the metal, power and oil & gas.

    At 09:45 IST, the Sensex was down 34.33 points or 0.07% at 52289, and the Nifty was down 23.90 points or 0.15% at 15667.50. About 1291 shares have advanced, 1233 shares declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Power Grid Corporation share price gains 3%

    Power Grid Corporation of India share price added 3 percent on June 18 a day after company declared its March quarter results.

    The company reported 6.4 percent jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 3,526.23 crore against Rs 3,313.47 crore in the same quarter last year.

    The company board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 new equity bonus share of Rs 10 each for every 3 existing equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up share held by the shareholders, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

    The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share (i.e. at 30% on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2020-21.

    Foreign broking house CLSA has maintained buy on the stock with a target at Rs 275 per share.

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    BSE Metal index fell nearly 2 percent dragged by the Jindal Steel, Hindalco, SAIL

