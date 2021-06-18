Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low dragged by metal, auto, energy stocks

June 18, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services:

INR leads the EM Asia FX pack in losses today as the markets digest the hawkish FOMC with the median dot chart now indicating two rate hikes in 2023. This has help push the broad dollar up another 0.7% (currently at 91.65), implying pressure on EM currencies, led by high beta ones.

This comes in conjunction with RBI’s reiteration of its FX stance in yesterday’s bulletin, where it indicated that FX reserves are still not adequate enough when seen in the light of cross country comparison ratios, high net international investment position of (-)12.9% of GDP and random shocks amid heightened global uncertainty -- all of it implying that RBI’s tactical FX intervention in FX will be biased towards dollar purchases, keeping INR subdued/EM underperformer even in case of healthy EM flows.