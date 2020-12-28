MARKET NEWS

December 28, 2020 / 09:20 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open on strong note with Nifty above 13,800; Tata Motors up 3%

Benchmark indices opened higher on the back of positive global cues. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

  • December 28, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened strong on December 28 with Nifty above 13800.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 314.32 points or 0.67% at 47287.86, and the Nifty was up 94.50 points or 0.69% at 13843.80. About 1213 shares have advanced, 228 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

  • December 28, 2020 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to see a gap up opening tracking positive global cues amid rollout of Coronavirus vaccines and positive updates on the Brexit deal and US stimulus bill. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables.
     
    US markets ended higher on Thursday amid Brexit deal agreement despite uncertainty over the fiscal stimulus.

  • December 28, 2020 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 110.49 points or 0.24% at 47084.03, and the Nifty was up 59.50 points or 0.43% at 13808.80.

  • December 28, 2020 / 08:43 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • December 28, 2020 / 08:43 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • December 28, 2020 / 08:21 AM IST

    Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International

    The Indian rupee hit the 77/$ mark earlier in the year. The fall in INR is understandable given the economic uncertainties and fall in growth rate that led to global investors rush to the greenback which is considered as a safe haven. The depreciating rupee has had a positive impact on Indian exporters, IT companies.
     
    The Indian rupee has depreciated over 3.5% (YTD) in the year 2020. This will be the third straight year of decline for the INR. It is one of the worst years for the Indian Rupee among its Asian peers. The fall in INR vs the USD is despite record inflows from FIIs/FPIs in the Indian equity market and other PE investments. The regular market intervention by the RBI to absorb the excess dollar flow is one of the reasons behind depreciating INR despite strong inflows.
     
    As we approach the year 2021, the rupee movement will be guided primarily by the RBI intervention in the currency market to keep the INR in check. The RBI forex reserves are near all-time high levels. Any fall or softening in the prices of crude oil will support the rupee as India imports the bulk of its oil requirements, the pledge by global central banks to keep the system liquidity in excess is likely to weaken the USD, supporting the INR.

  • December 28, 2020 / 08:14 AM IST

    India's forex reserves up by $2.56 billion to record $581.131 billion

    The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.563 billion to touch a record high of $581.131 billion in the week to December 18, RBI data showed. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $778 million to $578.568 billion.

    In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs rose by $1.382 billion to $537.727 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

  • December 28, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

    Global currency updates: The dollar shrugged off news of President Trump relenting on a threat to block a COVID-19 aid bill in thin trading on Monday with many investors on holiday.

    The pound hovered below a 2 1/2-year high in the Asian session following the agreement last week of a narrow Brexit trade deal that does not cover Britain’s financial sector.

    The dollar index was little changed at 90.224, following a three-day slide.

  • December 28, 2020 / 07:53 AM IST

    No going back on privatisation of BPCL, Air India

    COVID-19 carnage may have slightly pushed back timelines but there is certainly no going back on privatisation of bluechip public sector undertakings like BPCL and Air India as the government feels it has no business to be in business. Government officials expressed confidence of completing BPCL and Air India sale in the next few months.

  • December 28, 2020 / 07:46 AM IST

    Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, source says

    U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, a source familiar with the matter said.

