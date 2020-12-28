Market LIVE Updates: Indices open on strong note with Nifty above 13,800; Tata Motors up 3%

December 28, 2020 / 08:21 AM IST

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International

The Indian rupee hit the 77/$ mark earlier in the year. The fall in INR is understandable given the economic uncertainties and fall in growth rate that led to global investors rush to the greenback which is considered as a safe haven. The depreciating rupee has had a positive impact on Indian exporters, IT companies.



The Indian rupee has depreciated over 3.5% (YTD) in the year 2020. This will be the third straight year of decline for the INR. It is one of the worst years for the Indian Rupee among its Asian peers. The fall in INR vs the USD is despite record inflows from FIIs/FPIs in the Indian equity market and other PE investments. The regular market intervention by the RBI to absorb the excess dollar flow is one of the reasons behind depreciating INR despite strong inflows.



As we approach the year 2021, the rupee movement will be guided primarily by the RBI intervention in the currency market to keep the INR in check. The RBI forex reserves are near all-time high levels. Any fall or softening in the prices of crude oil will support the rupee as India imports the bulk of its oil requirements, the pledge by global central banks to keep the system liquidity in excess is likely to weaken the USD, supporting the INR.