MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
February 09, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading hiher around 15,174 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 09, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Results Today

    Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Endurance Technologies, Future Retail, GMDC, HCC, HEG, Indoco Remedies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Muthoot Finance, Raymond, Shree Renuka Sugars, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Torrent Power and VST Tillers Tractors are among 218 companies to announce their quarterly earnings on February 9.

  • February 09, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

    FII Trading Activity:
  • February 09, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

    DII Trading Activity:
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 09, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    BPCL Q3:

    Company Q3 net profit rose 23.6% QoQ at Rs 2,778 crore against Rs 2,248 crore and revenue was up 33.1% at Rs 66,731.5 crore versus Rs 50,146.4 crore.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 11.8% at Rs 4,305.8 crore and margin was down at 6.4 percent.

  • February 09, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Oil climbs to 13-month highs:

    Oil prices edged up on Tuesday to their highest in 13 months as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over fuel demand recovery support energy markets.

    Brent crude futures for April gained 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $60.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.25 a barrel, up 28 cents, or 0.5%.

  • February 09, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Bitcoin extends gains above $47,000 in Asia:

    Cryptocurrencies extended gains in Asia on Tuesday, with bitcoin and ethereum reaching record highs, in the wake of a Tesla Inc investment in bitcoin.

    Bitcoin posted its largest daily percentage gain in more than three years overnight, after Tesla made the announcement in its 2020 annual report.

    Bitcoin added as much as 2.5% to hit a record high of $47,565.86 on Tuesday and has gained 61% for the year so far. Ethereum hit a record of $1,784.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 09, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade higher:

    Asian Markets trade higher:
  • February 09, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended higher:

    Indian ADRs ended higher:
Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.