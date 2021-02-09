Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader Indian indices

February 09, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

BPCL Q3:

Company Q3 net profit rose 23.6% QoQ at Rs 2,778 crore against Rs 2,248 crore and revenue was up 33.1% at Rs 66,731.5 crore versus Rs 50,146.4 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 11.8% at Rs 4,305.8 crore and margin was down at 6.4 percent.