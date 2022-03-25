Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty above 17,200; IT, FMCG stocks under pressure

Market Update at 10 AM: Sensex is up 11.30 points or 0.02% at 57606.98, and the Nifty added 10.70 points or 0.06% at 17233.50.
Sources on Hero MotoCorp - IT Department search operations continue for the third day
Jefferies India initiates coverage on Anupam Rasayan with buy rating, target of Rs 1040 a share
Muthoot Finance large trade - 1% equity worth Rs 554 crore change hands
Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 8,815 crore to clear deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015
Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each, the third increase in four days
Motherson Sumi Systems bags order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket molded polymer parts for commercial airplane interiors
India adds 1,685 COVID cases, 13% less than the previous day. Active cases fall by 897, recoveries rise by 2,499, deaths by 83
India's 2022 GDP growth downgraded to 4.6% due to ongoing war in Ukraine: UN report
SPML Infra bags order worth Rs 1,157.1 crore for Isarda Dam Project in Rajasthan
USD-INR is expected to trade in a range between 76.00 to 76.50 levels: Expert
Oil drops as supply crunch fears ease, trading costs rise
US Markets end higher, Dow gains 350 points
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,585.09
|-10.59
|-0.02%
|Nifty 50
|17,220.05
|-2.70
|-0.02%
|Nifty Bank
|35,541.95
|14.85
|+0.04%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Auto
|3,640.70
|56.80
|+1.58%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Titan Company
|2,543.05
|-75.45
|-2.88%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2709.45
|18.80
|+0.70%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|35600.70
|-196.45
|-0.55%
IT Department search operations continue for the third day. Searches continue at offices and residences of senior management. Search operations continue at Pawan Munjal's residence and office. The stock was trading at Rs 2,419.55, up Rs 6.15, or 0.25 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,437.90 and an intraday low of Rs 2,410.
Jefferies India initiates coverage on Anupam Rasayan with buy rating: Shares of Anupam Rasayan will be in focus after Brokerage firm Jefferies India has initiated coverage with buy rating and kept a target of Rs 1040 a share. The brokerage firm says the company is well-positioned to benefit from 'China + 1' with its diversified chemistry expertise, wide customer base and presence across multiple verticals. Strong LT contract pipeline offers medium-term growth visibility. "We forecast Rev/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 33%/29%/31% over FY22-24E. Valuation is favorable after a 16% correction. We initiate at Buy with a Rs1,040 PT at 38x P/E on accelerating earnings growth and upside potential from new contract wins", Jefferies India said.
Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 8,815 crore to clear deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015
Bharti Airtel paid Rs 8,815 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015. The prepayment is for instalments due in FY 2027 and FY 2028. The stock was trading at Rs 712.20, up Rs 5.95, or 0.84 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 713.15 and an intraday low of Rs 710.35.
Market at Open: Sensex is up 188.51 points or 0.33% at 57784.19, and the Nifty added 46.70 points or 0.27% at 17269.50. HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Muthoot Finance, Tata Teleservices and Reliance Industries are the most active stocks.
Petrol and diesel rates raised again:
Petrol and diesel prices on March 25 were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, the third increase in four days. According to a notification of state-owned oil companies, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.81 as against Rs 97.01 per litre previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 to Rs 89.07 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol price has gone up to Rs 112.51 a litre, and diesel is Rs 96.70 per litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.1 while diesel price has been raised to Rs 92.22 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price jumped to Rs 103.71 a litre and diesel is now Rs. 93.75 a litre.
The first increase in fuel prices in 2022 announced on March 22 came after a pause of 137 days. There had been an excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel and many states also lowered taxes.
Motherson Sumi Systems bags order from Boeing:
Auto components major Motherson on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket molded polymer parts for commercial airplane interiors. This is the first order for Motherson from Boeing and will commence from the third quarter of FY23. It will be produced at a plant situated in Noida, the company said in a statement.
COVID-19 India update:
India adds 1,685 cases, 13% less than the previous day. Active cases fall by 897 while recoveries rise by 2,499 and deaths by 83. Positivity rate at 0.24%, recovery 98.75% and mortality 1.20%. Single-day testing tally at 6.91 lakh and vaccinations at 29.82 lakh. Total cases at 4.30 crore, active 21,530, recoveries 4.24 crore and deaths 5.16 lakh.
India's 2022 GDP growth downgraded to 4.6% due to ongoing war in Ukraine: UN report
India’s projected economic growth for 2022 has been downgraded by over 2 per cent to 4.6 percent by the United Nations, a decrease attributed to the ongoing war in Ukraine, with New Delhi expected to face restraints on energy access and prices, reflexes from trade sanctions, food inflation, tightening policies and financial instability, according to a UN report released on Thursday.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report downgraded its global economic growth projection for 2022 to 2.6 percent from 3.6 percent due to shocks from the Ukraine war and changes in macroeconomic policies that put developing countries particularly at risk.
The report said while Russia will experience a deep recession this year, significant slowdowns in growth are expected in parts of Western Europe and Central, South and South-East Asia.
SPML Infra bags order worth Rs 1,157.1 crore for Isarda Dam Project in Rajasthan
SPML Infra Limited has received a new bulk water supply project order (Isarda dam project to provide safe drinking water in Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts) from Public Health Engineering Department, Tonk, Rajasthan under the flagship scheme of Jal Jeevan Mission. The ambitious Isarda Dam Project of Govt. of Rajasthan envisages providing safe drinking water facility to almost 25 lakh rural and urban populations that will benefit 1079 villages and 5 towns in Dausa and 177 villages and 1 town in Sawai Madhopur districts in Rajasthan. The order valued at Rs 1157.08 crore is awarded to SPML Infra Limited, is the largest single order received by the company to execute an important water supply project in Rajasthan, the company said in an exchange filing.
Heena Naik- Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One:
Rupee made a dull opening at 76.34 levels on March 24 and thereafter traded in a range between 76.23 to 76.40 levels owing to continuous demand for dollar by importers coupled with suspected IPO related inflows into the system. In the upcoming session, the local unit is likely to continue with its sideways trend as investors refrain from taking any risky bets over to the weekend. However, the possibility of USD-INR going south is more on the back of year-end closing dollar selling by IT companies. USD-INR is expected to trade in a range between 76.00 to 76.50 levels.