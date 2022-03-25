Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty above 17,200; IT, FMCG stocks under pressure

March 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Petrol and diesel rates raised again:

Petrol and diesel prices on March 25 were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, the third increase in four days. According to a notification of state-owned oil companies, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.81 as against Rs 97.01 per litre previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 to Rs 89.07 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price has gone up to Rs 112.51 a litre, and diesel is Rs 96.70 per litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.1 while diesel price has been raised to Rs 92.22 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price jumped to Rs 103.71 a litre and diesel is now Rs. 93.75 a litre.

The first increase in fuel prices in 2022 announced on March 22 came after a pause of 137 days. There had been an excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel and many states also lowered taxes.