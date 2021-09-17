Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher in pre-opening trade; banking stocks in focus

September 17, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The market is now driven by momentum with valuations on the back burner. Even FIIs who were skeptical about valuations and sold heavily in July have come back strongly and are chasing the momentum. FIIs have invested Rs 5344 cr in the cash market during the last three days. Nifty has now appreciated by around 10000 points from the March 2020 lows. Even die-hard bulls would not have foreseen such a ferocious rally. Now the bulls are unlikely to let go off their grip on the market till 18000 on the Nifty/ 60000 on Sensex is reached.

In 2021, till date, the Nifty IT has been outperforming the Nifty while Bank Nifty has been underperforming. There is a possibility of change in leadership of the market away from IT, perhaps to banks. The announcement of the 'bad bank' road map and govt guarantees for security receipts to be issued by the NARCL will improve the prospects of banks, going forward.