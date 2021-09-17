MARKET NEWS

September 17, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher in pre-opening trade; banking stocks in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 332.57 points or 0.56% at 59473.73, and the Nifty added 140.80 points or 0.80% at 17770.30.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,289.49148.33 +0.25%
    Nifty 5017,707.6078.10 +0.44%
    Nifty Bank37,668.600.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 17,707.60 78.10 (0.44%)
    Fri, Sep 17, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2541.95130.95 +5.43%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT35852.40-222.80 -0.62%


  • September 17, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The market is now driven by momentum with valuations on the back burner. Even FIIs  who were skeptical about valuations and sold heavily in July have come back strongly and are chasing the momentum. FIIs have invested Rs 5344 cr in the cash market during the last three days. Nifty has now appreciated by around 10000 points from the March 2020 lows. Even die-hard bulls would not have foreseen such a ferocious rally. Now the bulls are unlikely to let go off their grip on the market till 18000 on the Nifty/ 60000 on Sensex is reached. 

    In 2021, till date, the Nifty IT has been outperforming the Nifty while Bank Nifty has been underperforming. There is a possibility of change in leadership of the market away from IT, perhaps to banks. The announcement of the 'bad bank' road map and govt guarantees for security receipts to be issued by the NARCL will improve the prospects of banks, going forward.

  • September 17, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
  • September 17, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Sebi mulls carving out separate AIF category to buy distressed loans from banks

    Markets regulator Sebi is planning to carve out a separate category in Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) whereby such entities can purchase distressed loans from banks and NBFCs. Pointing out the growing number of AIFs, Sebi Chairperson Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday that the last financial year saw 90 new AIFs getting registered with the regulator under different categories, taking the total number to more than 700.

    "This would unlock the capital of banks and NBFCs and make it available for fresh lending. A new sub-category of AIFs could be carved out for this purpose," he added. Acknowledging the pick-up in launching of ESG-themed schemes by mutual funds in India over past few years, Tyagi said the regulator, at present, is engaging with the industry about disclosing certain broad ESG-related parameters in respect of such schemes.

  • September 17, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

  • September 17, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

  • September 17, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Oil prices: Oil prices steadied on Thursday after hitting a multi-week high a day earlier as the threat to US Gulf crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded. Brent crude ended the session up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $75.67 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended the session unchanged at $72.61 a barrel.

  • September 17, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    Asian Markets: Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors react to mixed US economic data released overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan climbed 0.38% while the Topix index traded fractionally higher. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.22%.

  • September 17, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    US Markets: The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday, paring losses in late trading after unexpectedly strong retail sales data underscored the strength of the US economic recovery.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.22 points, or 0.18%, to 34,752.17, the S&P 500 lost 6.65 points, or 0.15%, to 4,474.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.30 points, or 0.13%, to 15,181.83.

  • September 17, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing

    Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing
Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

