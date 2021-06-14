MARKET NEWS

June 14, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; DLF, BHEL in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 15,766 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices are trading flat, while US markets closed marginally higher.

  IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,492.3417.58 +0.03%
    Nifty 5015,791.40-7.95 -0.05%
    Nifty Bank34,936.55-110.85 -0.32%
    Mon, Jun 14, 2021
    Mon, Jun 14, 2021
  • June 14, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to negative and remain at record highs on the back of mixed global cues as more Indian states ease pandemic restrictions leading to resumption in business activities. US markets ended higher post release of macroeconomic data ahead of Federal Reserve meeting this week.

  • June 14, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 143.62 points or 0.27% at 52618.38, and the Nifty was down 23.00 points or 0.15% at 15776.40.

  • June 14, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 18.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 666.36 crore in the Indian equity market on June 11, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

  • June 14, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International

    Industrial production grew at 134% for the month of April 2021 despite lockdown. There cannot be an absolute comparison as the astonishing figure is due to its comparison to the data recorded last year for the same month (April 2020) where most parts of the country were facing a severe lockdown. The industrial growth has slowed down 13% if compared month on month (March '21 vs April '21). The second wave has had its bearing on the industrial activities and may reflect on May IIP data too.

    Moving forward, the industrial activity will pick up on a durable basis only once the pace of vaccination reaches a substantial milestone, number of cases comes under control and the respective state governments allow permission for regular economic activities.

  • June 14, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    World stocks near record high as investors await dovish Fed act

    Global shares held firm near record highs on Monday while U.S. bond yields flirted with three-month lows as investors expect the Federal Reserve to stick to its dovish mantra later this week.

    Japan's Nikkei rose 0.35% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1%. Activity was limited with the region's largest markets - China, Hong Kong and Australia - closed for a holiday.

  • June 14, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    DLF posts Q4 profit at Rs 481 crore

    Real estate major on June 11 reported a consolidated profit at Rs 480.94 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 1.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,712.57 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

  • June 14, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    BSE, NSE suspend trading in DHFL shares:

    The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) have suspended the trading in equity shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). The ban will come into effect from June 14, both the exchanges noted in their respective circulars.

  • June 14, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

    Industrial production super-surged in April, growing 134% amid favorable base effects despite weakening momentum. On a sequential basis, April IIP degrew 12%, reflecting hit on production activity as major states like Maharashtra and Delhi led the localized lockdowns. We note Maharashtra has 18% share in India’s manufacturing GVA. The May IIP sequential growth may also be impacted owing to more pronounced localised lockdowns state wise. 

    However, assuming Q1FY22 sees the maximum Covid-II heat and as larger proportion of the population are vaccinated, some pent-up demand could push manufacturing and overall GDP growth back up in H2FY22. We see FY22 GDP growth at 9.0%. We reckon the nascent and patchy K-shaped growth recovery post Covid-I came with a potentially scarring and divided labor market amid sub-optimal effective fiscal policy stimulus. The recovery ahead may again be led by capital and profits and not improving labor markets and wages.

