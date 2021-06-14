Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; DLF, BHEL in focus

June 14, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International

Industrial production grew at 134% for the month of April 2021 despite lockdown. There cannot be an absolute comparison as the astonishing figure is due to its comparison to the data recorded last year for the same month (April 2020) where most parts of the country were facing a severe lockdown. The industrial growth has slowed down 13% if compared month on month (March '21 vs April '21). The second wave has had its bearing on the industrial activities and may reflect on May IIP data too.

Moving forward, the industrial activity will pick up on a durable basis only once the pace of vaccination reaches a substantial milestone, number of cases comes under control and the respective state governments allow permission for regular economic activities.