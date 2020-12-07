PlusFinancial Times
December 07, 2020 / 08:48 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty Indicates A Negative Start For The Indian Indices

The Nifty futures were trading lower by 48.50 points or 0.36 percent at around 13,278.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:54 AM IST

    Asia Updates: Asian shares retreated from a record peak on Monday after a Reuters report the United States was preparing to impose sanctions on some Chinese officials highlighted geopolitical tensions, while oil prices fell on surging virus cases.

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:41 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:40 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:34 AM IST

    Fitch affirms rating:

    Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Axis Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a negative outlook and its viability rating (VR) at 'bb'.

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:25 AM IST

    Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in India

    Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after its parent company secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

    "Pfizer India has submitted an application on December 4 to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. The firm has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in the country," the source said, citing the application.

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:17 AM IST

    Crude Updates

    Oil prices fell on Monday as a continued surge in coronavirus globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California.

    Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents, or 0.3%, at $49.09 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 19 cents, or 0.4%, to $46.07 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained for a fifth consecutive week last week.

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly higher: 

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:57 AM IST

    Wall St ends higher:

    Wall Street’s main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors’ expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248.74 points, or 0.83%, to 30,218.26, the S&P 500 gained 32.40 points, or 0.88%, to 3,699.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.05 points, or 0.7%, to 12,464.23.

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:55 AM IST

    Asian markets trade mixed:

