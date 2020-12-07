Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty Indicates A Negative Start For The Indian Indices

December 07, 2020 / 08:25 AM IST

Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after its parent company secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

"Pfizer India has submitted an application on December 4 to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. The firm has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in the country," the source said, citing the application.