December 23, 2020 / 08:35 AM IST

Mrs Bectors Food IPO allotment finalised: Here is how to check

Biscuits and bakery products maker Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has finalised the basis of allotment for its initial public offering.

The Rs 540-crore IPO closed last week after receiving massive subscription of 198 times. Investors can check the allotment status in few easy steps on the website of registrar.